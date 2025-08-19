We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Trải nghiệm âm thanh hoàn hảo trong 1 thiết bị duy nhất, Dàn âm thanh - Loa Thanh Soundbar của LG. Đơn giản nhưng đầy tính linh hoạt, loa dạng thanh LG soundbar được đặt bên dưới TV hoặc treo trên tường, đồng thời cho phép kết nối không dây qua bluetooth.