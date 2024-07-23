About Cookies on This Site

a black basic image

Giáo dục

Màn hình chuyên dụng của LG giúp giao tiếp hai chiều tối đa thông qua màn hình cảm ứng và cho phép tăng thêm tính năng tương tác vào màn hình tiêu chuẩn.

education-feature-D-01-1

Nhiều dạng tài liệu giáo dục tương tác sẽ được sử dụng trên lớp học trong tương lai để khuyến khích sự trao đổi tích cực giữa học sinh/sinh viên và giáo viên. Khi đó, học sinh/sinh viên sẽ quan tâm hơn và chủ động tham gia trong lớp và có thể học các khóa trực tuyến để phù hợp với từng người.

Tại sao lại chọn màn hình hiển thị chuyên dụng LG

Môi trường học tập sẽ có sức thu hút hơn rất nhiều với học sinh/sinh viên nhờ màn hình chuyên dụng LG.

Màn hình chuyên dụng của LG có thể được lắp đặt ở nhiều vị trí, bao gồm lối vào trường, trong lớp học và thư viện để giáo viên và học sinh/sinh viên có thể gắn kết trong lớp học và truyền tải các tài liệu giảng dạy có hiệu quả.

Lớp học2

Không gian học tập chủ động

Lớp học

Học sinh/sinh viên có thể chia sẻ tài liệu để thảo luận và làm bài tập trong lớp. Ngoài ra màn hình chuyên nghiệp hiển thị các tài liệu được tùy biến cho mỗi học sinh/sinh viên, mang lại trải nghiệm học tập chất lượng cao. (Thuyết trình, Làm việc theo nhóm nhỏ hoặc học sinh/sinh viên tự trình bày)

86TR3BF-B

md07520743-350x350

75UH5F-B

md07520745-350x350

Phòng thí nghiệm2

Không gian nghiên cứu

Phòng thí nghiệm

Học sinh/Sinh viên có thể tập trung làm thí nghiệm tại chỗ ngồi vì các em có thể nhìn được quy trình thí nghiệm trên màn hình có chất lượng hình ảnh cao. Các em cũng có thể trình bày kết quả thí nghiệm cho các bạn khác và giáo viên một cách đơn giản và dễ dàng.

Heading can be up to 60 characters lorem ipsum dolor sit ame

75UH5F-B

75UH5F-B

86TR3BF-B

86TR3BF-B

55SVH7PF-H

55SVH7PF-H

Không gian phòng giáo vụ2

Không gian phòng giáo vụ

Các giáo viên có thể chia sẻ ý tưởng và kinh nghiệm giảng dạy để cải tiến các tài liệu dạy học, nâng cao chất lượng giáo dục nhờ màn hình tương tác để chủ động thảo luận và màn hình được tối ưu hóa cho hội nghị truyền hình.

86TR3BF-B

86TR3BF-B

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

75UH5F-B

75UH5F-B

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances
Lớp học quy mô lớn2

Khán phòng

Lớp học quy mô lớn

Màn hình chuyên nghiệp LG khuyến khích người tham dự tham gia trong các diễn đàn xã hội ở trường. Thông tin rõ ràng dễ nhìn trên màn hình lớn, nhờ đó cải thiện khả năng hiểu nội dung của người tham dự.

86TR3BF-B

86TR3BF-B

LAA015F

LAA015F

Thư viện2

Không gian học nhóm

Thư viện

Học sinh/Sinh viên có thể tìm thấy nhiều thông tin nhanh hơn và dễ dàng hơn, như chỗ ngồi trống và vị trí để sách nhờ thiết bị tìm kiếm thông tin trên giá sách. Và còn có những công cụ cộng tác hiệu quả để cùng làm việc nhóm, thảo luận tư duy nhanh và đóng góp ý tưởng.

86TR3BF-B

86TR3BF-B

Những không gian khác2

Không gian ngoài lớp học để học tập cộng tác

Những không gian khác

Những không gian mà học sinh/sinh viên có thể tận dụng để học nhóm, cùng cộng tác một cách thoải mái, tự do, tiện lợi. Màn hình chuyên nghiệp LG có thể giúp trường xây dựng môi trường học tập hiệu quả, bổ ích và tràn đầy cảm hứng.

86TR3BF-B

86TR3BF-B

55UH5F-B

55UH5F-B

Nghiên cứu điển hình Giáo dục

Trường Princess Haya, Dubai, UAE

Tìm hiểu thêm
