About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Dòng pin mặt trời LG Mono X® Plus

Mono X® Plus của LG là sản phẩm tấm pin năng lượng mặt trời cao cấp, công nghệ đáng tin cậy và mạnh mẽ sẽ cung cấp cho bạn nguồn điện thân thiện với môi trường. Tiết kiệm tiền điện và sử dụng nguồn năng lượng tái tạo. Sản phẩm có nhiều mức công suất khác nhau cho bạn lựa chọn: 450 / 445 / 375 / 370 / 365W.

Hình ảnh Mono X® Plus được lắp đặt trên mái nhà của một cơ sở thương mại

Mono X® Plus thế hệ tiếp theo là một mô-đun loại P mạnh mẽ, mang đến hiệu suất và hiệu quả cao.

Đồ thị và hình ảnh cho thấy khả năng tạo năng lượng sạch lâu dài với bảo hành sản phẩm và hoạt động 25 năm

Có chế độ bảo hành tuyệt vời theo nhu cầu của bạn

Với bảo hành sản phẩm và hiệu suất 25 năm, bạn sẽ tạo ra năng lượng sạch lâu dài trong tương lai.

*① Mẫu máy so sánh: Loại P thông thường② Bộ phận so sánh: Suy giảm sản phẩm của LG (năm đầu tiên) -2%, suy giảm (hàng năm) -0,40%/năm Suy giảm của mẫu máy loại P thông thường (năm đầu tiên) -2%, Suy giảm (Hàng năm) -0,55%/năm③ Điều kiện so sánh So sánh bằng đồ thị④ Kết quả như thể hiện trong đồ thị, sản phẩm của LG vượt trội hơn 84,5% ở mức 87,4% trong năm thứ 25.

Trọng lượng nhẹ và bền

Mono X® Plus nhẹ hơn các sản phẩm cạnh tranh, do đó gây ra sức căng thấp hơn hơn trên mái nhà.
Giảm thiểu tải trọng cho mái nhà với các mô-đun trọng lượng nhẹ để mái nhà của bạn lâu bền hơn.

Mono X® Plus nhẹ hơn các sản phẩm cạnh tranh, làm giảm sức căng lên mái nhà.

* ① Mẫu máy so sánh: Loại P thông thường② Bộ phận so sánh: Trọng lượng của sản phẩm LG 22,3kg và loại p thông thường 24,5kg③ Điều kiện so sánh So sánh trọng lượng trên mỗi kWp (22,3 kg/450 W = 49,5 kg/kwp, 24,5 kg/430 W=57) và so sánh 5 kWp khi lắp đặt ④ Kết quả sản phẩm của LG nhẹ hơn so với loại p thông thường

Kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt để đảm bảo độ tin cậy cao

Mono X® Plus được kiểm tra nhiều tiêu chí để đảm bảo độ tin cậy hoạt động lâu dài trong một loạt các môi trường đầy thách thức.

Đồ thị cho thấy kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt và độ tin cậy cao để đảm bảo

* = Ủy ban Kỹ thuật Điện Quốc tế
* Kết quả này dựa trên thử nghiệm nội bộ của 'LG Electronics'. Kết quả này được giải thích rằng sự xoay vòng nhiệt được kiểm tra trên cơ sở tăng gấp ba lần và nhiệt suy giảm được kiểm tra tăng gấp đôi so với tiêu chuẩn quốc tế IEC.

Thông số kỹ thuật

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tải xuống, vui lòng truy cập trang tải xuống.

LG375S1C-U6 / LG370S1C-U6 / LG365S1C-U6

Vertical Table
ModelLG375S1C-U6LG370S1C-U6LG365S1C-U6
Power375370365
Module efficiency20.1%19.8%19.5%
Cell propertiesMonocrystalline / P-typeMonocrystalline / P-typeMonocrystalline / P-type
Cell configuration120 cells (6 x 20)120 cells (6 x 20)120 cells (6 x 20)
Frame (Material/Color)Anodized aluminium/BlackAnodized aluminium/BlackAnodized aluminium/Black
Dimension1,776 x 1,052 x 40mm1,776 x 1,052 x 40mm1,776 x 1,052 x 40mm
Weight19.7kg19.7kg19.7kg
Performance warrantyLinear warrantyLinear warrantyLinear warranty
Product warranty15 Years15 Years15 Years

* 1) Năm đầu tiên: 97,5%, 2) Sau năm đầu tiên: suy giảm hàng năm 0,4%, 3) 87,9% trong 25 năm

LG375S1W-U6 / LG370S1W-U6 / LG365S1W-U6

Vertical Table
ModelLG375S1W-U6LG370S1W-U6LG365S1W-U6
Power375370365
Module efficiency20.1%19.8%19.5%
Cell propertiesMonocrystalline / P-typeMonocrystalline / P-typeMonocrystalline / P-type
Cell configuration120 cells (6 x 20)120 cells (6 x 20)120 cells (6 x 20)
Frame (Material/Color)Anodized aluminium/SilverAnodized aluminium/SilverAnodized aluminium/Silver
Dimension1,776 x 1,052 x 40mm1,776 x 1,052 x 40mm1,776 x 1,052 x 40mm
Weight19.7kg19.7kg19.7kg
Performance warrantyLinear warrantyLinear warrantyLinear warranty
Product warranty15 Years15 Years15 Years

* 1) Năm đầu tiên: 97,5%, 2) Sau năm đầu tiên: suy giảm hàng năm 0,4%, 3) 87,9% trong 25 năm

LG455S2W-U6 / LG450S2W-U6 / LG445S2W-U6

Vertical Table
ModelLG455S2W-U6LG450S2W-U6LG445S2W-U6
Power455450445
Module efficiency20.4%20.0%20%
Cell propertiesMonocrystalline / P-typeMonocrystalline / P-typeMonocrystalline / P-type
Cell configuration144 cells (2 x (6 x 12))144 cells (2 x (6 x 12))144 cells (2 x (6 x 12))
Frame (Material/Color)Anodized Aluminium/SilverAnodized Aluminium/SilverAnodized Aluminium/Silver
Dimension2,115 x 1,052 x 40 mm2,115 x 1,052 x 40 mm2,115 x 1,052 x 40 mm
Weight22.3kg22.3kg22.3kg
Performance warrantyLinear warrantyLinear warrantyLinear warranty
Product warranty15 Years15 Years15 Years

* 1) Năm đầu tiên: 97,5%, 2) Sau năm đầu tiên: suy giảm hàng năm 0,4%, 3) 87,9% trong 25 năm

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 