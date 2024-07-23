About Cookies on This Site

Điều hòa trung tâm Chiller

Máy làm lạnh LG được thiết kế để cung cấp khả năng làm mát hiệu quả cho các tòa nhà và cơ sở lớn. Khám phá các giải pháp làm mát không khí mạnh mẽ lý tưởng cho cơ sở kinh doanh của bạn.

Chiller3

Chiller

Được thiết kế nhằm mang tới khả năng làm mát hiệu quả cho cả những công trình và cơ sở rộng lớn nhất, các giải pháp điều hoà không khí trung tâm giải nhiệt nước của LG là lựa chọn lý tưởng dành cho các cơ sở công nghiệp như các nhà máy điện, các nhà máy cũng như làm mát khu vực.

Chiller ly tâm

Ly tâm

Chiller_02_01

Ly tâm không dầu

Chiller_02_02

Mô-đun

Chiller_02_03

Máy làm lạnh trục vít và xoắn ốc

Trục vít làm mát...

Chiller_03_01

Trục vít làm mát...

Chiller_03_02

Trục lăn biến tần..

Chiller_03_03

Máy làm lạnh hấp thụ

Loại kích hoạt trực tiếp

Chiller_04_01

Loại nước nóng

Chiller_04_02

Loại hơi nước

Chiller_04_03

Loại nhiều nguồn nhiệt

Chiller_04_04

Bơm nhiệt

Ly tâm

Chiller ly tâm

Hấp thụ

Chiller hấp thụ

Trục vít làm mát bằng nước

Chiller trục vít giái nhiệt nước

Trục vít làm mát....

Chiller trục vít giải nhiệt gió

Trục lăn làm mát.....

Chiller xoắn ốc giải nhiệt gió

Bơm nhiệt địa nhiệt

Trục vít

BƠM NHIỆT ĐỊA NHIỆT1

Máy làm lạnh lưu trữ nhiệt nước đá

Ly tâm

MÁY LÀM LẠNH LƯU TRỮ NHIỆT NƯỚC ĐÁ1

Trục vít

MÁY LÀM LẠNH LƯU TRỮ NHIỆT NƯỚC ĐÁ2

Trục lăn biến tần...

MÁY LÀM LẠNH LƯU TRỮ NHIỆT NƯỚC ĐÁ3

Tải xuống danh mục & Tờ rơi & Tài liệu

Danh sách bảng tiêu đề, kích thước
Loại tài nguyên Tiêu đề Kích thước
Certificate
 ISO 14001 Certificate_Until 2024.09.28.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 2,335K
Certificate
 ISO_9001_until 23 Dec 04.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 754K
Catalog
 2021_LG_Scroll_Chiller_Catalogue.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 11,469K
Catalog
 2021 LG Oil Less Magnetic VSD Centrifugal Chiller catg.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 3,647K
Catalog
 LG Chiller_Normal Turbo Catalog_20220630_104343488_.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 4,390K
Catalog
 LGEVH Company Profile 2023 (Vietnamese).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 17,439K
Catalog
 LG SCAC R32 2024 Catalog (Vietnamese).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 19,423K
Catalog
 Catalogue_SCAC_R32_2023_Vnm.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 161,001K
PDB
 TH_Single_FreeCombi(R32_5060Hz_CO)_Vietnam_OutdoorUnit_MFL67986344_20220921.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 6,426K
PDB
 TH_Single_FreeCombi(R32_5060Hz_CO)_Vietnam_IndoorUnit_MFL67986344_20220921.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 15,090K
Catalog
 2021 Air-Cooled Screw Chiller Catalogue.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 31,074K
Catalog
 ControlSolutions Accessories 1.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 6,837K
Catalog
 ControlSolutions Accessories 3.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 8,479K
Catalog
 2020 Asia AHU Catalogue.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 108,037K
Catalog
 LG Multi V 5 Pro II 2024 Catalog (Vietnamese).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 13,989K
Catalog
 LG SCAC R32 2024 Catalog (Vietnamese).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 19,423K
Catalog
 230607_Multi V i_leaflet_fin.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 9,113K
Catalog
 Catalogue_SCAC_R32_2023_Eng.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 161,571K
Catalog
 LG Multi V 5 Pro II 2024 Catalog (English).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 9,118K

Để xem sách hướng dẫn hoặc tài liệu liên quan đến hỗ trợ kỹ thuật, vui lòng truy cập tải xuống tài nguyên.

Truy cập
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 