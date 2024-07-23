We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Chiller ly tâm
Tìm hiểu ứng dụng máy Chiller ly tâm. Sử dụng Năng lượng không dùng đến làm Nguồn nhiệt. Phù hợp với nhiều địa điểm với hệ thống tiết kiệm năng lượng hiệu quả
Phù hợp với nhiều địa điểm
Có thể sản xuất nước nóng tại nhiều địa điểm như khu công nghiệp và nhà máy xử lý nước thải. Giải pháp chuyên dụng được cung cấp nhằm bảo đảm vận hành ổn định và hiệu quả ngay cả trong điều kiện khắc nghiệt.