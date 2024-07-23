About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Bảo dưỡng & Bảo trì

LG là nhà cung cấp giải pháp không khí hàng đầu. Khám phá cách LG cung cấp các giải pháp bảo dưỡng & bảo trì.

Dịch vụ & Bảo trì1

Dịch vụ & Bảo trì

LG là nhà cung cấp giải pháp công nghệ hàng đầu.
Khám phá cách LG cung cấp các Giải pháp Dịch vụ & Bảo trì.

Một số chuyên gia đang kiểm tra một trong những chiếc máy LG MULTI Vi i được lắp đặt cạnh tường, kiểm tra cẩn thận hiệu suất và các bộ phận chính của máy.

Đại tu máy nén
lotte mart gò vấp

Tham khảo dự án mới nhất được thực hiện bởi đơn vị bảo hành Hi-M.Solutek Việt Nam.

Hi-M.Solutek

Hi-M.Solutek Việt Nam là công ty con trực thuộc LG Electronics chuyên cung cấp các dịch vụ và bảo trì điều hòa thương mại HVAC.

Bên trái là người đội mũ LG, bên dưới là thợ mở nắp điều hòa. Bên phải là các biểu tượng của màn hình và bên dưới là dịch vụ quản lý nam giới.

Bên trái là biểu tượng các công cụ, bên dưới là người đàn ông cầm bộ điều khiển điều hòa. Bên phải là logo đám mây Becon, phía dưới là một người đàn ông đang ngồi trước màn hình.

VRF

VRF là giải pháp lý tưởng giúp tiết kiệm chi phí và năng lượng.

Bảo trì hằng năm

Nhiều dịch vụ bảo trì có sẵn tùy theo ngân sách của bạn. Dịch vụ này sẽ kiểm tra nhằm mục đích phòng ngừa tai nạn, cung cấp không khí dễ chịu và sạch sẽ, đồng thời giảm thiểu mức sử dụng năng lượng.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Dịch vụ tân trang

Bạn có thể tân trang thiết bị bền bỉ để kéo dài tuổi thọ thiết bị, giúp môi trường trong nhà trong lành hơn và cải thiện chất lượng không khí.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Chiller

Chiller LG có độ bền và hiệu suất tuyệt vời.

Bảo trì hằng năm

Bảo trì thường xuyên để giữ cho Chiller hoạt động bình thường.

Bảo trì chiller hằng năm

Dịch vụ đại tu

Tăng độ bền cho Chiller với dịch vụ đại tu.

Dịch vụ đại tu chiller

LG BECON Cloud

Các sản phẩm LG HVAC được kết nối với ứng dụng quản lý từ xa LG BECON Cloud để giám sát theo thời gian thực.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Với các đường kết nối màu xám, LG BECON Connect API và Dịch vụ bên thứ 3 trao đổi dữ liệu thông qua các thiết bị thương mại và dân dụng, hợp nhất vào người dùng cuối.

Khám phá thêm về bảo dưỡng và bảo trì của LG

Vui lòng yêu cầu mua để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua

Tìm một đại lý để được trợ giúp về dịch vụ bán hàng, lắp đặt và hậu mãi.

Tìm đại lý

Tải xuống danh mục & Tờ rơi & Tài liệu

Danh sách bảng tiêu đề, kích thước
Loại tài nguyên Tiêu đề Kích thước
Certificate
 ISO 14001 Certificate_Until 2024.09.28.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 2,335K
Certificate
 ISO_9001_until 23 Dec 04.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 754K
Catalog
 2021_LG_Scroll_Chiller_Catalogue.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 11,469K
Catalog
 LGEVH Company Profile 2023 (Vietnamese).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 17,439K
Catalog
 LG SCAC R32 2024 Catalog (Vietnamese).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 19,423K
Catalog
 Catalogue_SCAC_R32_2023_Vnm.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 161,001K
PDB
 TH_Single_FreeCombi(R32_5060Hz_CO)_Vietnam_OutdoorUnit_MFL67986344_20220921.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 6,426K
PDB
 TH_Single_FreeCombi(R32_5060Hz_CO)_Vietnam_IndoorUnit_MFL67986344_20220921.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 15,090K
Catalog
 2021 Air-Cooled Screw Chiller Catalogue.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 31,074K
Catalog
 ControlSolutions Accessories 1.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 6,837K
Catalog
 ControlSolutions Accessories 3.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 8,479K
Catalog
 2020 Asia AHU Catalogue.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 108,037K
Catalog
 LG Multi V 5 Pro II 2024 Catalog (Vietnamese).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 13,989K
Catalog
 LG SCAC R32 2024 Catalog (Vietnamese).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 19,423K
Catalog
 230607_Multi V i_leaflet_fin.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 9,113K
Catalog
 Catalogue_SCAC_R32_2023_Eng.pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 161,571K
Catalog
 LG Multi V 5 Pro II 2024 Catalog (English).pdf
tiện ích mở rộng : 9,118K

Để xem sách hướng dẫn hoặc tài liệu liên quan đến hỗ trợ kỹ thuật, vui lòng truy cập tải xuống tài nguyên.

Truy cập

Văn phòng đại diện

Hà Nội: Tầng 35, Tòa nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, quận Cầu Giấy - ĐT: 0975 648 094
Hải Phòng: Thôn Phương Chử Đông, xã Trường Thành, huyện An Lão - ĐT: 0982 128 355
Đà Nẵng: Tầng 9, Toà nhà Indochina, 74 Bạch Đằng, quận Hải Châu - ĐT: 0903 587 422
Nha Trang: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà Nha Trang, 42 đường Lê Thành Phương, phường Phương Sài - ĐT: 0985 779 477
Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, LG Academy, 65 Trương Định, Quận 3 - ĐT: 0937 909 121
Phú Quốc: Thị trấn Địa Trung Hải, Tổ 7, Khu 6, Phường An Thới - ĐT: 0937 063 721

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 