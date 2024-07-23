About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign control

LG SuperSign control & Control+ là phần mềm điều khiển bảng điện tử chuyên dụng, giúp doanh nghiệp quản lý được hệ thống màn hình quảng cáo của mình từ xa. Sản phẩm có phiên bản miễn phí và nâng cao. LG sẽ cách mạng hóa cách bạn vận hành hoạt động kinh doanh.

SuperSign Control & Control+

SuperSign control & Control+

Giải pháp phần mềm điều khiển và giám sát từ xa, có cả phiên bản miễn phí và nâng cao.

SuperSign control+

SuperSign Control+ là một giải pháp phần mềm giám sát và điều khiển từ xa được tối ưu hóa cho màn hình webOS của LG. Hệ thống tập trung vào dự án triển khai quy mô lớn. Tương tự như SuperSign CMS, nhiều quản trị viên có thể truy cập máy chủ SuperSign Control+ thông qua mạng để theo dõi trạng thái của màn hình kết nối theo thời gian thực, điều khoản màn hình và điều chỉnh các giá trị cài đặt của chúng.

SuperSign control

SuperSign Control là phần mềm điều khiển cơ bản. Có thể điều khiển tối đa 100 màn hình bằng một tài khoản với một máy chủ duy nhất. Các yếu tố thiết yếu như nguồn điện, âm lượng, lịch trình có thể được điều chỉnh từ xa, với việc hỗ trợ các bản cập nhật phần mềm điều khiển.

Cấu trúc

Các tính năng chính

Kịch bản sử dụng

Công ty | Quản lý

Việc bảo trì dễ dàng, hiệu quả và hiệu quả chi phí của màn hình là những yếu tố quan trọng đối với bất kỳ doanh nghiệp nào. Khi nhân viên hoặc khách hàng gặp sự cố kỹ thuật, SuperSign Control and Control+ thông báo cho người vận hành về vấn đề này ngay lập tức, giảm chi phí bảo trì bằng cách phát hiện và giải quyết vấn đề kịp thời. Các tính năng này cũng góp phần vào một môi trường kinh doanh thân thiện với môi trường bằng cách quản lý hiệu quả mức tiêu thụ điện năng.

Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 