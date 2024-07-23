About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS là một phần mềm quản lý giúp cho các doanh nghiệp tạo cũng như quản lý các nội dung trên hệ thống bảng hiệu quảng cáo kỹ thuật số của mình. LG sẽ cách mạng hóa cách bạn vận hành hoạt động kinh doanh.

SuperSign CMS

SuperSign CMS

Chương trình quản lý tích hợp hỗ trợ việc tạo và quản lý phương tiện kỹ thuật số và triển khai nội dung.

SuperSign CMS là một giải pháp phần mềm quản lý nội dung được tối ưu hóa cho màn hình LG webOS. Hệ thống hỗ trợ nhiều màn hình và tài khoản, có thể liên kết với cơ sở dữ liệu bên ngoài và cho phép truy cập máy chủ từ thiết bị di động. Với các menu và tùy chọn bố cục đơn giản và trực quan, SuperSign CMS nâng cao hiệu quả cho việc tạo và chỉnh sửa nội dung, lên lịch và phân phối. Người dùng có thể dễ dàng định cấu hình độ sáng và cài đặt âm lượng tuân theo lịch trình được xác định trước, cũng như hoán đổi giữa các lịch trình với tính năng lên lịch nội dung đa kênh với nội dung được lưu trữ từ trước.

Cấu trúc 

Tính năng chính

Kịch bản sử dụng

Bán lẻ | Nhà hàng phục vụ nhanh

Với nhà hàng phục vụ nhanh, một trong những yếu tố quan trọng nhất là cung cấp cho người dùng trải nghiệm bằng thực đơn kỹ thuật số, để họ có thể dễ dàng đặt món sau khi truy cập chi tiết sản phẩm và thông tin khuyến mãi đang diễn ra. SuperSign CMS cung cấp một giải pháp hiệu quả để đáp ứng các nhu cầu này với các tính năng bao gồm khả năng phát nội dung tối ưu hóa và quản lý nhiều thiết bị từ xa. Yêu cầu tìm hiểu thêm ngay hôm nay và xem sự khác biệt mà SuperSign CMS có thể tạo ra cho màn hình trong cửa hàng của bạn.

Đại siêu thị | Chuỗi toàn cầu lớn

Một yêu cầu quan trọng đối với màn hình cho nhượng quyền thương mại toàn cầu lớn và đại siêu thị là khả năng hiển thị nội dung tùy chỉnh theo vị trí, múi giờ và tiền tệ. Nội dung tùy chỉnh, chẳng hạn như thực đơn và giá cả, có thể được quản lý trong cơ sở dữ liệu bên ngoài và, thông qua SuperSign CMS, được áp dụng cho nội dung theo thời gian thực.

Tập đoàn | Tiếp thị

Ấn tượng mà các đối tác kinh doanh và khách hàng nhận được khi họ lần đầu tiên bước vào một không gian công cộng như tiền sảnh là một "khoảnh khắc" quan trọng sẽ ảnh hưởng đến nhận thức của họ về công ty của bạn. Màn hình trên khắp mọi ngóc ngách của tòa nhà có thể được sửa đổi và quản lý hiệu quả với SuperSign CMS, giúp cho những "khoảnh khắc" này ấn tượng hơn.

Bán lẻ | Cửa hàng sang trọng

LG Electronics cung cấp dòng sản phẩm OLED sáng tạo, có độ phân giải cao và màu sắc tươi sáng nhất, chân thực nhất, cho các thương hiệu bán lẻ sang trọng giúp họ nâng cao hình ảnh thương hiệu. SuperSign CMS là một giải pháp phần mềm quản lý nội dung dựa trên webOS và được tối ưu hóa cho các sản phẩm OLED bao gồm OLED màn hình phẳng, màn hình cong hai chế độ xem, màn hình nền và khung mở.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 