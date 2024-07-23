About Cookies on This Site

Bộ điều khiển trung tâm

Bộ điều khiển trung tâm LG giúp bạn quản lý nhiều sản phẩm HVAC trong tòa nhà một cách thuận tiện. Thiết bị có thể thiết đặt nhiệt độ cho từng phòng, theo dõi mức tiêu thụ năng lượng và gửi cảnh báo theo thời gian thực.

AHU Solution for MULTI V

Bộ điều khiển trung tâm

Giải pháp điều khiển tích hợp giúp quản lý tòa nhà tối ưu

Bộ điều khiển trung tâm Xem video USP Bộ điều khiển trung tâm Xem video đào tạo
tính năng Dòng sản phẩm
tính năng
Yêu cầu mua
02_D_1542366470579

Giao diện thân thiện với người dùng

Giám sát hệ thống điều khiển tòa nhà thật đơn giản với giao diện linh hoạt và dễ dàng quản lý bằng sơ đồ mặt bằng thực tế trên màn hình. Giao diện trực quan giúp người dùng thuận tiện trong quản lý mức sử dụng năng lượng của tòa nhà.

03_D_1542366542954

Tiết kiệm năng lượng nhờ tính năng Điều hướng năng lượng

Người dùng có thể truy cập định kỳ dữ liệu trước đây của hệ thống điều khiển năng lượng tòa nhà để theo dõi và đặt chỉ tiêu tiêu thụ nhằm hiện thực hóa mục tiêu quản lý năng lượng tối ưu.

04_D_1542366590967

Giám sát hệ thống chẩn đoán

Báo cáo bao gồm trạng thái điều khiển và các thông tin khác gửi qua email giúp giám sát chặt chẽ hệ thống ngay cả khi xảy ra lỗi. Cảnh báo màu đỏ sẽ hiển thị trên toàn màn hình trong mọi tình huống khẩn cấp và tất cả tín hiệu điều khiển khác đều bị chặn để ngăn mọi sự cố tiềm ẩn.

Dễ dàng mở rộng phạm vi

Dễ dàng mở rộng phạm vi

Quản lý tích hợp Giải pháp điều khiển HVAC của LG liên kết hoạt động của máy điều hòa không khí LG với các hệ thống bên ngoài giúp mở rộng phạm vi phủ sóng. Sau khi tích hợp hệ thống BMS vào bộ điều khiển, giải pháp sẽ kết nối trực tiếp với hệ thống mà không cần thêm cổng BMS để hỗ trợ giao tiếp với giao thức BMS, BACnet IP và Modbus TCP.

05_D_1542366653594

Mở rộng phạm vi linh hoạt với khóa liên động

Hệ thống điều khiển có khả năng mở rộng có thể được khớp với các thiết bị của bên thứ 3 như cảm biến và trang thiết bị của tòa nhà cũng như máy điều hòa không khí. Hệ thống giúp quản lý tòa nhà thông minh bằng cách thiết lập logic tối ưu hóa cho địa điểm.

Dễ dàng kiểm tra chất lượng không khí của toàn bộ tòa nhà

AC Smart 5 có thể quản lý chất lượng không khí tới 128 dàn lạnh. Ngoài việc bật chế độ lọc không khí, bạn có thể theo dõi chất lượng không khí theo thời gian thực và xem tình trạng không khí được ghi lại.

Dễ dàng kiểm tra chất lượng không khí của toàn bộ tòa nhà

Tối đa hóa khả năng truy cập cho mỗi người dùng

Là bộ điều khiển trung tâm tiên tiến, AC Manager 5 cung cấp giao diện linh hoạt cho từng người dùng bằng cách đánh giá màn hình thiết bị và tự động tùy chỉnh bố cục để cung cấp giao diện tối ưu nhất.

Dòng sản phẩm Bộ điều khiển trung tâm

AC Manager 5

● Model: PACM5A000
● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)
● Có thể tích hợp tới 8.192 thiết bị thông qua tối đa 32 ACP và AC Smart
vào một hệ thống quản lý
● Kiểm soát truy cập web dựa trên HTML5
(Truy cập qua PC, Máy tính bảng, Điện thoại thông minh)
● Chế độ xem sơ đồ mặt bằng / biểu tượng
● Lịch trình hàng năm
● Quản lý năng lượng
● Khóa liên động thiết bị
● Thông báo qua email

ACP 5

● Model: PACP5B000
● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)
● Tối đa 256 thiết bị (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU kit, Máy lọc không khí thương mại)
● Kiểm soát truy cập web dựa trên HTML5 (Truy cập qua PC, Máy tính bảng, Điện thoại thông minh)
● Điều khiển lọc không khí, Màn hiển thị mức chất lượng không khí
● Tích hợp BMS (BACnet IP/Modbus TCP)
● Quản lý năng lượng
● Khóa liên động thiết bị
● Điều khiển thiết bị của bên thứ 3 (với Mô-đun ACS IO)
● Thông báo qua email
● Nhóm đa cấp độ

AC Smart 5

● Model: PACS5A000
● 253,2 x 167,7 x 27 (mm)
● Màn hình cảm ứng LCD WSVGA TFT 10,2 inch (1024*600)
● Tối đa 128 thiết bị (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU Kit, Máy lọc không khí thương mại)
● Tích hợp BMS (BACnet IP và Modbus TCP)
● Tổ hợp nhóm đa cấp độ
● Chế độ xem sơ đồ mặt bằng / biểu tượng
● Lịch trình hàng năm
● Quản lý năng lượng
● Khóa liên động thiết bị
● Thông báo qua email
● Hỗ trợ truy cập web
● Hỗ trợ IPv6
● Điều khiển lọc không khí, Màn hiển thị mức chất lượng không khí

AC Ez Touch

● Model: PACEZA000
● 137 x 121 x 25 (mm)
● Bộ điều khiển màn hình cảm ứng 5 inch
● Tối đa 64 thiết bị (IDU, ERV, Hydro kit)
● 1 cổng DI để Dừng khẩn cấp
● Lịch trình hàng năm
● Chỉ báo cảnh báo
● Quản lý năng lượng
● Truy cập qua PC
[PC]Yêu cầu mua_1516267890119

Yêu cầu mua

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 