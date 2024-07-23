We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Máy làm lạnh ly tâm trữ nhiệt nước đá
Máy làm lạnh ly tâm trữ nhiệt nước đá của LG là công nghệ làm mát khu vực trong nhà bằng cách làm tan nước đá đã tạo ra trong đêm.
Vận hành ổn định
Có phạm vi hoạt động rộng hơn ở điều kiện tải thấp và ngăn chặn sự chết máy do khí xả để có được hoạt động ổn định.
Bộ khuếch tán biến đổi
Hệ thống tải một phần tuyệt vời có thể tiết kiệm chi phí và mang lại năng lượng tối đa ngay cả khi tải rất nhẹ.