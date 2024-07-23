About Cookies on This Site

Máy làm lạnh ly tâm trữ nhiệt nước đá

Máy làm lạnh ly tâm trữ nhiệt nước đá của LG là công nghệ làm mát khu vực trong nhà bằng cách làm tan nước đá đã tạo ra trong đêm.

Máy làm lạnh ly tâm lưu trữ nhiệt băng LG, được trưng bày với màu xám đậm, bao gồm một loạt cụm ống tuyến tính và hình trụ.

Máy làm lạnh ly tâm trữ nhiệt nước đá

Tính năng Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Thiết bị LG Chiller ở trên cùng ở giữa được liên kết thông qua các mũi tên màu xanh với các viên đá ở phía dưới bên trái và các đường viền của tòa nhà ở phía dưới bên phải.

Máy làm lạnh ly tâm trữ nhiệt nước đá

Hệ thống trữ nhiệt nước đá là công nghệ làm mát cho khu vực trong nhà bằng cách làm tan nước đá đóng băng đã tạo ra trong đêm. Hệ thống này có thể kết hợp với máy làm lạnh ly tâm để tạo thành một hệ thống tối ưu.

Hai biểu đồ vẽ 'thông thường' và 'lưu trữ' trong 24 giờ. Vòm bóng mờ màu đỏ trên biểu đồ bên phải thể hiện hiệu quả vượt trội của máy làm lạnh LG.

Máy làm lạnh ly tâm trữ nhiệt nước đá dễ dàng và hiệu quả

Hệ thống vận hành tủ đông vào ban đêm, làm đông đá, lưu trữ trong bể chứa nhiệt và làm tan băng vào ban ngày để cung cấp khả năng làm mát cho tòa nhà. Do sử dụng nguồn điện ban đêm chi phí thấp nên chi phí vận hành giảm và dễ dàng đối phó với vấn đề tải điện vào mùa hè.

Hình ảnh bên trong của máy nén hai cấp hiệu suất cao, biểu đồ sau đây cho thấy sự cải thiện hiệu suất năng lượng so với máy nén một cấp.

Máy nén hai kỳ hiệu quả cao

Máy làm lạnh ly tâm đạt được hiệu suất cao nhờ Máy nén hai kỳ. Với chu trình nén hai kỳ tối ưu hóa, hiệu quả năng lượng đã được cải thiện và giảm chi phí vận hành so với Máy làm lạnh ly tâm một kỳ trước đây.

Vận hành ổn định

Có phạm vi hoạt động rộng hơn ở điều kiện tải thấp và ngăn chặn sự chết máy do khí xả để có được hoạt động ổn định.

Bộ khuếch tán biến đổi

Hệ thống tải một phần tuyệt vời có thể tiết kiệm chi phí và mang lại năng lượng tối đa ngay cả khi tải rất nhẹ.

Điều khiển trung tâm tối ưu hóa

Các giải pháp điều khiển như ACP và AC Smart cho phép giám sát dễ dàng và điều khiển từ xa để quản lý các hệ thống HVAC khác nhau ở mọi nơi.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Biểu đồ dòng sản phẩm Máy làm lạnh ly tâm lưu trữ nhiệt bằng băng của LG bao gồm Máy làm lạnh lưu trữ nhiệt bằng đá, nêu chi tiết tên kiểu máy và usRT.

Dòng sản phẩm Máy làm lạnh ly tâm trữ nhiệt nước đá

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua hàng để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 