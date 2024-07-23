About Cookies on This Site

Chiller ly tâm

Khám phá Chiller ly tâm - Máy nén ly tâm 2 cấp hiệu suất cao. Kích thước nhỏ gọn, trọng lượng nhẹ giúp vận hành ổn định, ứng dụng hệ thống hiệu suất cao.

Một thiết bị làm lạnh ly tâm lớn của LG, có tông màu xám và bao gồm các hình tròn và hình chữ nhật, được hiển thị ở bên phải.

Chiller ly tâm

Tính năng Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Hình ảnh bên trong của máy nén hai cấp của Máy làm lạnh ly tâm LG, biểu đồ sau đây cho thấy sự cải thiện hiệu quả sử dụng năng lượng so với máy nén một cấp.

Máy nén hai cấp hiệu suất cao

Máy làm lạnh ly tâm đạt được COP hàng đầu thế giới nhờ được trang bị máy nén hai cấp hiệu suất cao. Với chu kỳ nén Hai cấp tối ưu, hiệu quả năng lượng đã được cải thiện và giúp giảm chi phí vận hành so với Máy làm lạnh ly tâm một cấp trước đây.

Kích thước nhỏ gọn và trọng lượng nhẹ

Công nghệ nén hai cấp với việc lắp đặt tối ưu hoá cho phép tạo thêm công suất bằng cách giảm kích thước và trọng lượng so với kiểu máy cũ.

Vận hành ổn định

Hệ thống tải cục bộ ưu việt giúp tiết kiệm chi phí và tăng tối đa năng lượng ngay cả khi tải rất nhẹ.

Ứng dụng hệ thống hiệu suất cao

Tìm hiểu thêm

Điều khiển trung tâm tối ưu

Các giải pháp điều khiển ACP IV và AC Smart cho phép giám sát dễ dàng và điều khiển từ xa nhằm quản lý nhiều hệ thống HVAC ở bất cứ đâu.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Biểu đồ dòng sản phẩm Máy làm lạnh ly tâm của LG bao gồm một máy làm lạnh thông thường và hai máy làm lạnh dòng P, nêu chi tiết tên model và usRT.

Dòng sản phẩm máy làm lạnh ly tâm

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 