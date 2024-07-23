About Cookies on This Site

Chiller hấp thụ hỗn hợp

Khám phá Máy chiller hấp thụ hỗn hợp của LG. Máy làm lạnh hấp thụ Loại phức hợp sử dụng nhiệt thay cho điện, máy được đặc biệt khuyên dùng ở các khu vực bị thiếu điện

Máy làm lạnh hấp thụ loại kết hợp của LG, có màu xám đậm, bao gồm một loạt cụm ống tuyến tính và hình trụ.

Chiller hấp thụ hỗn hợp

Tính năng Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Sơ đồ quy trình hiển thị chu trình Máy làm lạnh hấp thụ hỗn hợp với bốn thành phần và bản phác thảo nhà máy điện với bộ kết hợp trên máy tạo sôi bên phải.

Máy làm lạnh hấp thụ Loại phức hợp

Máy làm lạnh hấp thụ Loại phức hợp sử dụng nhiệt thay cho điện, vì vậy máy được đặc biệt khuyên dùng ở các khu vực bị thiếu điện. Đây là một sản phẩm tiết kiệm và hiệu quả bởi nó có thể sử dụng nhiều nguồn nhiệt làm nóng tuỳ theo môi trường lắp đặt và nhu cầu.

Ba đường màu đỏ hiển thị kết nối giữa Máy làm lạnh hấp thụ LG và MICOM ở bên trái. Bên phải minh họa một quá trình mất điện.

Kiểm soát nồng độ chất hấp thụ và sự cố mất điện

Hệ số hấp thụ được tính bằng mạch tích hợp mạch điều khiển tinh thể tích hợp và điều khiển dự phòng sẽ hoạt động khi nồng độ cao hơn giá trị cài đặt. Với điều khiển tự động, thiết bị ngăn cản sự hấp thụ tinh thể lỏng và tính toán thời gian mất điện cho đến khi nguồn điện được khôi phục hoàn toàn

Lắp đặt cực kỳ thuận tiện

Việc phân chia thành 3 bộ phận cho phép lắp đặt thiết bị dễ dàng tại những nơi chật hẹp như các khu vực tu sửa và cải tạo lại.

Dễ dàng vệ sinh ống

Khi vệ sinh hệ thống ống dẫn, chỉ có thể mở nắp bể chứa nước mà không gây ngắt hệ thống ống.

Kiểm tra áp suất kỹ thuật số

Thiết bị đo áp suất kỹ thuật số được sử dụng để giám sát áp suất bên trong máy lạnh ở thời gian thực. Độ chân không được thiết lập và lưu tự động. Dữ liệu đã lưu có thể được dùng để giám sát và chẩn đoán rò rỉ nhanh chóng và chính xác.

Điều khiển trung tâm tối ưu

Các giải pháp điều khiển ACP IV và AC Smart cho phép giám sát dễ dàng và điều khiển từ xa nhằm quản lý nhiều hệ thống HVAC ở bất cứ đâu.

Tìm hiểu thêm
Biểu đồ dòng sản phẩm Loại nguồn lai đa nhiệt của Máy làm lạnh hấp thụ LG bao gồm WCPX, tên model chi tiết và usRT.

Dòng sản phẩm máy làm lạnh hấp thụ

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi Tìm hiểu thêm
