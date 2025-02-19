About Cookies on This Site

Giải pháp nước nóng (Hydro Kit)

Khám phá Giải pháp nước nóng Hydro Kit từ LG. Làm ấm sàn & cung cấp nước nóng để mang tới môi trường ấm áp trong nhà với tính năng tiết kiệm năng lượng, giảm thải CO2

Mặt bên của bồn tắm ướt át ở bên trái trong phòng tắm, các tiện nghi gần đó. Cây nhỏ duyên dáng phía bên phải.

Hydro Kit

Làm ấm sàn và cung cấp nước nóng để mang tới môi trường ấm áp trong nhà

Tính năng Ứng dụng giải pháp Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Sơ đồ thể hiện hoạt động của hệ thống LG Multi V và Hydro Kit, cung cấp nước làm mát, sưởi sàn và nước nóng cho toàn bộ ngôi nhà.

Giải pháp nước nóng khi kết hợp với MULTI V

Hệ thống có khả năng làm mát và sưởi ấm cũng như cung cấp nước nóng khi kết hợp các giải pháp MULTI V và Hydro Kit.

Biểu đồ ba thanh so sánh nồi hơi gas, nồi hơi dầu và LG Hydro Kit. Đơn vị LG dẫn đầu về lượng khí thải CO2, chi phí ban đầu và chi phí vận hành hàng năm.

Tiết kiệm tiền tiết kiệm năng lượng

Hydro Kit giảm lượng phát thải khí CO₂ nhờ giải pháp hiệu suất cao. Ngoài ra, có thể lắp đặt thiết bị với chi phí vốn tương đương như lắp một hệ thống máy đun nước, đồng thời giảm thiểu tối đa hoá đơn tiền điện nhờ giảm thiểu chi phí vận hành.

Tiết kiệm năng lượng nhờ MULTI V

Chi phí năng lượng được giảm thiểu tối đa nhờ tái sử dụng nhiệt thải từ dàn lạnh.

Đường nét của văn phòng, trường đại học/trường học, bệnh viện/phòng khám, trung tâm thương mại/nhà hàng, khách sạn và nhà máy được đặt ở vị trí trung tâm trong sáu vòng tròn màu trắng tương ứng.

Hydro Kit là giải pháp ứng dụng phù hợp cho

Biểu đồ dòng sản phẩm LG Hydro kit bao gồm các mẫu Nhiệt độ thấp và Nhiệt độ cao, loại chi tiết và kilowatt.

Dòng sản phẩm Hydro Kit

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi Tìm hiểu thêm
