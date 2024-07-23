About Cookies on This Site

Trong phòng cơ khí, một mạng lưới đường ống màu đen và đỏ phức tạp đan quanh hai thiết bị LG Multi V được lắp đặt trên bức tường bên.

MULTI V WATER 5

LG MULTI V WATER 5 là hệ thống làm mát bằng nước hiệu quả cao và tiết kiệm, cho phép lắp đặt linh hoạt nhờ thiết kế nhỏ gọn.

Lý do nên chọn LG Tính năng chính Trang sản phẩm
Lý do nên chọn LG
LIÊN HỆ VỚI CHÚNG TÔI

Lý do nên chọn LG MULTI V WATER 5

Hiệu suất cao

Máy nén tiên tiến

Hoạt động trong mọi điều kiện

Hệ thống tiết kiệm và hiệu suất cao

MULTI V WATER 5 giảm điện năng bằng cách tối ưu hóa hiệu suất, chẳng hạn như đảm bảo trao đổi nhiệt hiệu quả cho các tòa nhà cao tầng.

Biểu đồ thanh so sánh mẫu cũ hơn với LG MULTI V WATER 5. Thiết bị LG cho thấy nguồn điện đầu vào thấp hơn (trái) và hiệu suất cao hơn (phải).

* Nguồn: Dữ liệu mô phỏng tòa nhà 5 tầng ở Paris, Pháp trong Chương trình Ước tính năng lượng của LG (LG Energy Estimate Program, LEEP). 

* So sánh giữa 10HP ở chế độ làm mát. 

Máy nén inverter thế hệ 5 tiên tiến

MULTI V WATER 5 có máy nén cuộn inverter hiệu suất cao với dải tần từ 20Hz đến 150Hz, nâng cao hiệu suất với độ rung tối thiểu và giảm tiếng ồn. 

Hình ảnh cận cảnh máy nén inverter với hiệu ứng xoáy động ở trung tâm, minh họa khả năng vận hành tốc độ cao và công nghệ tiết kiệm năng lượng của thiết bị.

Phù hợp cho mọi điều kiện bên ngoài

Ngay cả khi đối mặt với nhiệt độ ngoài trời, gió mạnh và các điều kiện môi trường khác, MULTI V WATER vẫn là giải pháp tối ưu để đạt hiệu quả cao. 

LG MULTI V WATER giữa một thành phố đầy tuyết được gắn nhãn 'Gió' và một thành phố đầy nắng được gắn nhãn 'Nhiệt độ bên ngoài' làm nổi bật khả năng điều chỉnh nhiệt độ trong nhà trong các điều kiện khác nhau.

Kiểm soát lưu lượng nước biến thiên

Kiểm soát lưu lượng nước biến thiên tối ưu hóa việc kiểm soát lưu lượng nước cho các điều kiện tải làm mát hoặc sưởi ấm một phần, giảm mức tiêu thụ năng lượng của bơm tuần hoàn. 

Khám phá thêm về MULTI V WATER 5

Tải xuống tài nguyên

Khám phá nhiều thông tin khác nhau tại đây, bao gồm catalog sản phẩm và hướng dẫn lắp đặt. 

Xem tất cả tài nguyên

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật

Trải nghiệm các tài nguyên và dịch vụ hỗ trợ do chúng tôi cung cấp để giúp doanh nghiệp bạn luôn dẫn đầu.

Nhận tất cả trợ giúp

Blog HVAC

Đọc các bài viết, tin tức mới nhất cùng nhiều nội dung khác trên blog của chúng tôi.

Xem tất cả bài viết

Hai cửa sổ ảo ba chiều đang trò chuyện và liên hệ với chúng tôi hiện nổi bên cạnh máy tính xách tay và có nhiều bàn tay đặt phía sau.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm, chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 