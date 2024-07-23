About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V i

Một dãy dàn nóng LG MULTI V i 2x2 được bày trong khung cảnh tương lai. Dàn nóng ở chính giữa nổi bật với chip AI phát sáng xanh ở lõi.

Hệ thống VRF hỗ trợ AI

Giải pháp VRF được điều khiển bằng công nghệ AI thông minh mang đến trải nghiệm tuyệt vời cho người dùng.

Hệ thống VRF hỗ trợ AI Yêu cầu mua

Hệ thống VRF hỗ trợ AI

MULTI V i quản lý không gian hiệu quả nhờ việc tự động tối ưu điện năng và hiệu suất vượt trội ngay cả trong môi trường có nhiệt độ cao. Xem video để hiểu thêm tính năng.

Quản lý năng lượng bằng AI Kiểm soát không gian tối ưu Hiệu suất mạnh mẽ Dòng sản phẩm
Quản lý năng lượng bằng AI
YÊU CẦU MUA

Quản lý năng lượng bằng AI

Kiểm soát không gian tối ưu

Hiệu suất mạnh mẽ

Quản lý năng lượng bằng AI

MULTI V i hỗ trợ bởi AI chẩn đoán và sử dụng các mô hình hành vi của người dùng, tự động xác định nhiệt độ, sức chứa và độ ẩm của phòng bằng cảm biến để tạo ra môi trường trong nhà tập trung, tiết kiệm năng lượng và tối ưu.

Công nghệ AI tiên tiến cho không gian thoải mái

Việc tích hợp công nghệ AI vào hệ thống HVAC mở ra một kỷ nguyên mới về tiện nghi nhiệt tập trung. MULTI V i tối ưu hóa hiệu suất của người sử dụng và duy trì không gian trong nhà thoải mái thông qua công nghệ học không gian và tình huống.

Thiết kế vì hiệu suất vượt trội

Trải nghiệm hiệu suất đầy đủ dưới mức nhiệt tối đa 43℃. Ngay cả ở mức cao khắc nghiệt lên đến 52℃, thiết bị vẫn hoạt động đáng tin cậy, duy trì điều kiện trong nhà tối ưu ở vùng khí hậu có độ ẩm cao.

The LG MULTI V i unit sits amid an outdoor deck in a mega city, its backdrop an urban green area bathed in the hazy sunlight.

* Kết quả có thể thay đổi theo điều kiện và môi trường.

Dòng sản phẩm

Dòng sản phẩm MULTI V i có nhiều mức công suất và nhiều kiểu kết hợp sản phẩm.

8-12 HP

14-26 HP

Dòng sản phẩm kết hợp

LG MULTI V i tự hào đem lại công suất 26 HP trong một thiết bị duy nhất, có thể tăng đến 96 HP khi kết hợp tối đa 4 thiết bị. Thông qua khả năng kết hợp tự do, thiết bị thúc đẩy sự linh hoạt trong thiết kế, lắp đặt và quản lý hàng tồn kho.

Hai thiết bị LG MULTI V i đứng cạnh nhau trên sân thượng, nhìn từ phía trước trên nền gồm những tòa nhà chọc trời cao chót vót phủ trong kính.
Ba thiết bị LG MULTI V i đứng cạnh nhau trên sân thượng, nhìn từ phía trước trên nền gồm những tòa nhà cao thấp khác nhau.
Hai thiết bị LG MULTI V i đứng cạnh nhau trên sân thượng, nhìn từ phía trước trên nền gồm những tòa nhà chọc trời cao chót vót phủ trong kính.
Hai thiết bị LG MULTI V i đứng cạnh nhau trên sân thượng, nhìn từ phía trước trên nền gồm những tòa nhà chọc trời cao chót vót phủ trong kính.
Ba thiết bị LG MULTI V i đứng cạnh nhau trên sân thượng, nhìn từ phía trước trên nền gồm những tòa nhà cao thấp khác nhau.
Bốn thiết bị LG MULTI V i đứng cạnh nhau trên sân thượng, nhìn từ phía trước trên nền trời trong xanh.

2 thiết bị

Kiểu kết hợp tiêu chuẩn có hiệu suất 22-48 HP.

3 thiết bị

Kiểu kết hợp tiêu chuẩn có hiệu suất 50-72 HP.

4 thiết bị

Kiểu kết hợp tiêu chuẩn có hiệu suất 74-96 HP.

* Kiểu kết hợp tự do có hiệu suất từ 22 HP đến 76 HP. Để biết thêm thông tin chi tiết, vui lòng tham khảo sách dữ liệu sản phẩm.

Khám phá thêm về MULTI V i

Vui lòng yêu cầu mua để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ liên hệ với bạn.

YÊU CẦU MUA

Tìm một đại lý để được trợ giúp về dịch vụ bán hàng, lắp đặt và hậu mãi.

TÌM ĐẠI LÝ
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 