LBH high brighness

Khám phá màn hình LBH của LG. Màn hình LBH với độ sáng cao, khuyến nghị cài đặt ngoài trời cố định, thiết kế phù hợp các loại thời tiết mạnh mẽ. Đặc biệt màn hình LBH có hiệu suất đáng kinh ngạc ngay cả trong môi trường khắc nghiệt.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

LBH high brightness

Dòng sản phẩm LBH High Brightness phù hợp để lắp đặt cố định ngoài trời ở những nơi cần có độ sáng và độ tương phản cao. Với thiết kế chống chịu mọi loại thời tiết (trước/sau) định mức IP65, sản phẩm hoạt động với hiệu suất, độ tin cậy cao ngay cả trong điều kiện khắc nghiệt.

 

Gallery Feature Tech Specs
D03_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706993841

Độ hiển thị vượt trội

Độ sáng đạt mức tối đa 8.000 nit cho hình ảnh tuyệt đẹp. Sản phẩm hoàn toàn phù hợp để lắp đặt ở các không gian ngoài trời tiếp xúc trực tiếp với ánh sáng mặt trời, lập tức thu hút sự chú ý và truyền đạt nội dung vô cùng hiệu quả.

 

D04_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554342114317

Thiết kế chống chịu mọi loại thời tiết

Mặt trước và sau của unit case đều được chứng nhận IP65. Nhờ đó, sản phẩm có khả năng chống bụi bẩn và hơi ẩm thâm nhập, giúp vận hành ổn định, không bị ảnh hưởng bởi thời tiết và những điều kiện môi trường có hại ngoài trời.

D05_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554707043802

Chế độ phát lại hình ảnh động mượt mà

Tốc độ làm mới cao tới 3.840Hz đảm bảo tính năng phát lại mượt mà. Hình ảnh không bị nhấp nháy sẽ không tạo nên các dải đen khi ghi hình, cũng như không gây mỏi mắt và mờ hình cho người xem.

 

D06_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-04-Realism-Through-Lifelike-Colors_1554342201004

Thể hiện màu sắc chân thực sống động

Dòng sản phẩm LBH mang đến chất lượng hình ảnh sống động và nổi bật thông qua một loạt chi tiết màu sắc với độ tương phản cao.

D07_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554342258746

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Mỗi bước sản xuất đều được quản lý chặt chẽ, trong khi quy trình hiệu chỉnh tại nhà máy đảm bảo chất lượng nhất quán giữa các LED unit case. Màn hình hiển thị nội dung mượt mà với độ sáng đồng nhất đạt 97%.

D08_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554342325981

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng chặt chẽ của LG, Sản phẩm LED của LG có khả năng tái tạo hình ảnh chính xác, hiển thị màu sắc nguyên gốc của vật thể một cách sống động mà không bị biến dạng.

D09_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554342368473

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Với chứng nhận RoHS, toàn bộ các model LED của LG đều là những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, không sử dụng các vật liệu có hại cho môi trường và con người.

Vertical Table
Tên Model
LBH106VD3-B
LBH160VD3DB
Cấu hình điểm ảnh
Hình bầu dục
Hình bầu dục
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)
10.66
16.00
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)
96x96
64x64
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)
1024x1024x150
1024x1024x150
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)
47.0 / 45.0
47.0 / 45.0
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)
Trước hoặc sau
Trước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)
6,000
6,000
Nhiệt độ màu
6,500
6,500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)
160/120
160/120
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc
97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản
5,000
5,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)
14
14
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)
220/682
220/682
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)
650
650
Nguồn điện (V)
100 đến 240
100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)
3,840
3,840
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*
100,000
100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm
-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH
-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sau
IP65/IP65
IP65/IP65

* Model thay đổi theo từng Quốc gia, xin kiểm tra với đội bán hàng ở từng nước

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 