We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LBH high brightness
Dòng sản phẩm LBH High Brightness phù hợp để lắp đặt cố định ngoài trời ở những nơi cần có độ sáng và độ tương phản cao. Với thiết kế chống chịu mọi loại thời tiết (trước/sau) định mức IP65, sản phẩm hoạt động với hiệu suất, độ tin cậy cao ngay cả trong điều kiện khắc nghiệt.