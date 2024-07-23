About Cookies on This Site

LAC Curved

Khám phá màn hình LAC Curved của LG. Màn hình LAC Curved hỗ trợ cả định dạng cong lõm và lồi. Nó rất linh hoạt, siêu mỏng, siêu nhẹ và có đèn LED toàn màu đen.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

LAC Curved

LAC Curved

Dòng sản phẩm LAC Curved hỗ trợ cả định dạng cong lõm và cong lồi. Sản phẩm có tính mềm dẻo cao, siêu mỏng, siêu nhẹ và màu đen toàn bộ.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-00_1554431271999
ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-00__1554431284645
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-01_1554161093867
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-04_1554161111726
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-03_1554161165812
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-04_1554161174932
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-05_1554161191334
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-06_1554161212545
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-07_1554161227546
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-08_1554161238829
Thiết kế linh hoạt

Thiết kế linh hoạt

Mỗi unit case có thể điều chỉnh lên tới 20 độ với 5 góc và hỗ trợ bán kính cong lên tới 1,430R, điều này cho phép một thiết kế cong thực thụ. Chỉ cần 18 tấm để dựng nên một màn hình tròn với đường kính 2,864m.

Độ sáng 1.200 nits

Độ sáng 1.200 nits

Lắp đặt tại khu vực rộng lớn với ánh sáng trong nhà hoặc ánh sáng tự nhiên, sản phẩm có độ sáng cao này nhanh chóng thu hút sự quan tâm của khách hàng và truyền tải hiệu quả thông điệp mà bạn mong muốn.

Thiết kế an toàn IP30

Thiết kế an toàn IP30

Mặc dù được lắp đặt, sử dụng trong nhà, sản phẩm có IP30 này sẽ đảm bảo độ bền vượt trội trong quá trình sử dụng. IP30 giúp bảo vệ Units Case khỏi các vật rắn cho kích thước từ Φ2,5mm trở lên (ví dụ, ốc vít).

Thao tác từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau

Thao tác từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau

Có thể thao tác với sản phẩm từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau, nhờ đó khách hàng có thể lựa chọn theo điều kiện lắp đặt và giảm thiểu các hạn chế trong khi lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.

Modules nguồn và điều khiển có thể tháo lắp

Modules nguồn và điều khiển có thể tháo lắp

Các modules nguồn và điều khiển đính vào unit cases có thể dễ dàng tháo ra khi cần sửa chữa.

Kết nối đơn giản bằng nam châm

Kết nối đơn giản bằng nam châm

Kết nối nam châm và chốt giữa 2 units cases được sử dụng để cố định và sửa chữa dễ dàng.

 

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Mỗi bước sản xuất đều được quản lý chặt chẽ, trong khi quy trình hiệu chỉnh tại nhà máy đảm bảo chất lượng nhất quán giữa các unit case. Màn hình hiển thị nội dung mượt mà với độ sáng đồng nhất đạt 97%.

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng chặt chẽ của LG, các màn hình LED của LG có khả năng tái tạo hình ảnh chính xác, hiển thị màu sắc nguyên gốc của vật thể một cách sống động mà không bị biến dạng.

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Với chứng nhận RoHS, toàn bộ các mẫu màn hình LED của LG đều là những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, không sử dụng các vật liệu có hại cho môi trường và con người.

Tên ModelLAC025DD3LAC025DD4LAC029DD3LAC029DD4
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)2.52.52.972.97
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)200x200200x200168x168168x168
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)8,9/35,68,9/35,68,9/35,68,9/35,6
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Sau* / Trước (One option Only)Sau* / Trước (One option Only)Sau* / Trước (One option Only)Sau* / Trước (One option Only)
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)1200120012001200
Nhiệt độ màu6500650065006500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/160160/160160/160160/160
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng97％97％97％97％
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản5000500050005000
Độ sâu màu (bit)13131313
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)50/15050/15050/15050/150
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)600600600600
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)1920192038403840
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*80000500008000050000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH

* Yêu cầu khoảng cách tối thiểu giữa tường và mặt sau là 100mm.
** Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales.

Tên ModelLAC039DD3LAC039DD4
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)3.913.91
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)128x128128x128
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)500x500x84500x500x84
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)8,9/35,68,9/35,6
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Sau* / Trước (One option Only)Sau* / Trước (One option Only)
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)12001200
Nhiệt độ màu65006500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/160160/160
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng97％97％
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản50005000
Độ sâu màu (bit)1414
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)50/15050/150
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)600600
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)38403840
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100000100000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH

* Yêu cầu khoảng cách tối thiểu giữa tường và mặt sau là 100mm.
** Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales.

 

 

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 