LG ELECTRONICS’ RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

A flush-fit Gallery Design TV showing an abstract painting in a modern house setting A flush-fit Gallery Design TV showing an abstract painting in a modern house setting

Never miss a game.
Catch every goal.


TAKE SPORT TO THE NEXT LEVEL
A flush-fit Gallery Design TV showing an abstract painting in a modern house setting A flush-fit Gallery Design TV showing an abstract painting in a modern house setting

Gallery Design TV


Luxurious living room with a TV showing an aerial view of nature Luxurious living room with a TV showing an aerial view of nature

The most spectacular view of real 8K


PK5_Hero_Banner_Desktop_new PK5_Hero_Banner_Desktop_new_m

Sound for Your Passion

Experience exceptional sound quality wherever you go through LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio. LG XBOOM Go now lets you listen to your higher resolution music both in the home and on the go, so you never have to compromise.
The wear love more campaign banner web The wear love more campaign banner mobile

home home
A family having a good time at home A family having a good time at home

Life's Good when you Live Well

Make wellness a way of life with LG Healthy Home Solutions.
Here are a variety of recipes you can enjoy at home with your family. Here are a variety of recipes you can enjoy at home with your family.
LG NeoChef™

A variety of pleasures

Here are a variety of recipes you can enjoy at home with your family.
REF-InstaView-DID-1M-Herobanner-C0055-D REF-InstaView-DID-1M-Herobanner-C0055-M

Over 1 Million Customers Choose LG InstaView™

Knock twice and see why more than 1 million people worldwide have chosen LG InstaView™ fridges.
Essence of Premium & Stylish Life Essence of Premium & Stylish Life

Essence of Premium & Stylish Life

LG ARTCOOL air conditioner is designed for your premium and stylish life. Its minimal and basic appearance would well be harmonized with all kinds of your home interior designs.
The image of micro leaves on the TV screen The image of micro leaves on the TV screen

The Pure Colors

africa-home-1-pdp-d africa-home-1-pdp-m

The Power of SELF-LIT PIXELS
The most exquisite viewing experience.
The Pure Colours The Pure Colours

The Pure Colours
  • LG OLED TV - Seamless Viewing LG OLED TV - Seamless Viewing -m

    LG OLED TV - Seamless Viewing

  • LG Instaview - Knock Twice, See Inside LG Instaview - Knock Twice, See Inside-m

    LG Instaview - Knock Twice, See Inside

  • LG Soundbar - The Next Step in Audio Immersion LG Soundbar - The Next Step in Audio Immersion

    LG Soundbar - The Next Step in Audio Immersion

LG Product Service and Support

Get your questions answered about product setup, use and care,
repair and maintenance issues. We can help.
  • Phone

    Phone

    Call an LG Support Representative on
    Nigeria0800 9811 5454 (Toll Free)
    Angola+244 935 979 006
    Benin+229 21 37 74 09
    Benin+229 21 37 74 10
    Cameroun+237 671 385 050
    Cape Verde+238 953 82 24
    Cape Verde+238 919 68 02
    Cote d Ivoire+225 7933 4251
    DR Congo+243 999 555 999
    DR Congo+243 999 977 774
    Gabon+241 0172 1790
    Gabon+241 01 747 765
    Gambia+220 4375900
    Gambia+220 7955815
    Gambia+220 439 6669
    Ghana+233 55 154 5454
    Guinea Concakry+224 664 199 999
    Guinea Concakry+224 642 89 354
    Liberia+231 880 538 538
    Liberia+231 770 000 391
    Mali+223 2029 0058
    Mauritania+222 45 24 24 24
    Niger+227 20 73 72 11
    Niger +227 97 72 11 888
    RP Congo+242 222 94 4500
    RP Congo+242 055 18 9728
    RP Congo+242 055 73 1575
    Senegal+221 78 184 54 54
    Sierra Leone+232 77 000 200
    Sierra Leone+232 77 000 203
    Sierra Leone+232 77 000 202
    Togo+228 70 42 32 24
    Monday to Friday : Open
    Saturday - Sunday : Closed
    Bank Holidays : Closed
  • Email

    Email

    Send an Email to LG Customer Service and Support to receive
    response from LG support
    Send a Message to LG Customer Support.
  • Your Voice to LG West Africa CEO

    Your Voice to LG West Africa CEO

LG TV, Computers, Appliances, Air Conditioners and Mobile PhonesLife’s Good with LG and its range of products. Begin by transforming your TV viewing experience and enjoy the thrill of premium TV/Audio/Video, with LG India’s superior TV viewing technology. Enjoy the next level TV viewing with widest range of Nanocell TVs, LED and OLED TVs , 4K Resolution, and Smart TV.Now being in touch with your loved ones is easier with LG’s stylish and advanced mobile phones and accessories ranging from smartphones , tablets, mobile accessories and smart watches. Now browse guilt free with powerful operating system to your rescue and shine professionally with latest computer products powered by Blu-ray technology.Your household chores will never seem a burden with LG’s premium home appliances. Choose from microwave ovens , Side By Side Refrigerators, Dishwashers, top and front load washing machines including the revolutionary Twin Wash machines, air conditioners, air dehumidifiers, LED lighting and host of other efficient functional devices. With LG’s efficient Water Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners, you will always remain fit and healthy, free from all harmful bacteria.Keep track of every move and let LG’s professional equipment leave a lasting impression behind your back. The range includes LG commercial TVs, Commercial monitors, projectors ,video conference call systems and security cameras.Breathe a sigh of relief and experience bacteria-free purified air with LG India’s innovative air conditioner technology. Be it the mosquito repellent split air conditioner or superior functioning of commercial and floor standing air conditioners, ceiling cassette, ceiling concealed duct type and HRV cooling solutions.