2.1 Netzwerk Blu-ray Heimkinosystem in elegantem Design

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

HB965DF
()
  • Vorderansicht von 2.1 Netzwerk Blu-ray Heimkinosystem in elegantem Design HB965DF
Vorderansicht von 2.1 Netzwerk Blu-ray Heimkinosystem in elegantem Design HB965DF

Hauptmerkmale

  • Blu-ray Disc Player
  • iPod© Anschluss
  • Video Wiedergabe via USB 2.0
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

  • Produkttyp

    Blu-ray Heimkino

LEISTUNG

  • Channels

    2.1

  • Power Output - Total

    560W

  • Power Output - Front

    180W x2

  • Poer Output - Subwoofer

    200W (Passive)

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • iPod Direct Dock

    Ja

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Ja

  • Video Out - Component

    Ja

  • Video Input - Composite

    Ja

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Ja

  • HDMI - Out

    Ja

  • HDMI - Input

    Ja

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Ja

KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • CIFS

    Ja

  • Wireless LAN - Built-in Type

    Ja

  • USB Recording

    Ja

  • External HDD Playback

    Ja

ONLINE ANGEBOT

  • BD profile - Bonus View(BD profile 1.1)

    Ja

  • BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)

    Ja

  • Netcast

    Ja

ABSPIELFORMATE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Ja

  • Audio CD

    Ja

  • DTS-CD

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet

    Ja

AUDIO VIDEO FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Ja

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Ja

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • Video - DivX HD

    Ja

  • Video - MKV

    Ja

  • Video - AVC HD

    Ja

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Ja

RADIO

  • AM/FM Tuner_Facet

    Ja

  • Preset Memory

    Ja

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM

  • Main

    439 x 66,5 x 283,6

  • Front Speaker

    250 x 756 x 165

  • Subwoofer

    236 x 435 x 391

