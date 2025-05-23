4.1 Design Blu-ray Heimkino

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
Blu-ray Heimkino
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
4.1
-
Power Output - Front
1000W
-
Power Output - Surround
2 x 185W
-
Poer Output - Subwoofer
260W (Active)
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct Dock
Nein
-
Audio Input - Optical
1
-
HDMI - Out
1
-
HDMI - Input
1
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Radio Antenne - FM
Ja
-
Radio Antenna
Ja
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
Wireless LAN - Built-in Type
Ja
-
USB Recording
Nein
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
SOUND MODI
-
Audio Upsampling
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode(News, Drama, Sports, Game, Music, Movie)
Ja
-
BassBoost
Ja
ONLINE ANGEBOT
-
BD profile - Bonus View(BD profile 1.1)
Ja
-
BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)
Ja
-
Netcast
Ja
-
Online service - UGC
Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
Hybrid Disc(BD+DVD)
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
Audio CD
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet
Ja
AUDIO VIDEO FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
Video - DivX
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
