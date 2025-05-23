2.1 DVD Heimkinosstem

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
DVD Heimkino
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
2.1
-
Power Output - Total
440W
-
Power Output - Front
135W x2
-
Poer Output - Subwoofer
170W
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct Dock
Nein
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Video Out - Component
Ja
-
Video Input - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input - Optical
Ja
-
HDMI - Out
Ja
-
HDMI - Input
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Nein
-
USB Recording
Ja
SOUND MODI
-
BassBoost
Ja
ONLINE ANGEBOT
-
Netcast
Nein
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AUDIO VIDEO FORMAT
-
Video - DivX
Ja
RADIO
-
AM/FM Tuner_Facet
Ja
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Main
360 x 62,5 x 312,3
-
Front Speaker
200 x 573 x 200
-
Subwoofer
190 x 385 x 278
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.