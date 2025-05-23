Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 440 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 440 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 440 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

DSN8YG
()
Vorderansicht von 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 440 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer DSN8YG
LG 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 440 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer, DSN8YG

Hauptmerkmale

  • 3.1.2 Kanalsystem
  • 440 Watt
  • Meridian Soundtechnologie
  • Dolby Atmos und DTS:X
  • Kabelloser Subwoofer mit 220 Watt Leistung
  • Google Assistant
Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    3.1.2 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    440 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 40 Watt

  • Centerlautsprecher

    40 Watt

  • Topsurroundlautsprecher

    2 x 50 Watt

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    220 Watt mit 85dB

  • Subwoofer Größe

    7 Zoll

  • Wireless Rearspeaker Ready

    Ja

AUDIO FORMATE

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos / DTS:X

    Ja / Ja

  • Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD

    Ja / Ja / Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround / DTS Virtual: X

    Ja / Nein

  • DTS-HD Master Audio / DTS-HD High Resolution

    Ja / Ja

  • MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+

    Ja / Nein / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

AUDIO

  • Meridian Soundtechnolgoie

    Ja

  • Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler

    96 kHz / 24 Bit

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

  • AI Raumeinmessung

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)

    Ja

  • Nacht Modus

    Ja

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • WiFi

    2,4 / 5 Ghz

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (Version 5.0)

  • LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung

    Ja

  • LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Ja

  • Chrome Cast

    Ja

  • IOS / Android App

    Ja / Ja

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote

    Ja

  • HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Radio Tuner

    Nein

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    Nein

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    Ja

  • HDMI 4K Eingang

    1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through

  • HDMI 4K Ausgang

    1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through

  • ARC (Audio return channel)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

STROM

  • SMPS

    100-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption Soundbar

    < 0.5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Soundbar

    45 Watt

  • Power Off Consumption Subwoofer

    < 0.5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Subwoofer

    38 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)UND GEWICHTE(KG)

  • Soundbar

    1060 x 57 x 119 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

  • Verpackung

    1168 x 284 x 556 mm

  • Gewicht der Soundbar

    4,4 kg

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers

    7,8 kg

  • Gewicht in der Verpackung

    14,6 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung inkludiert

    Ja

  • optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • HDMI Kabel

    Nein

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806098731268

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

