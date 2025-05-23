We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1 Dolby Digital Soundbar mit 480 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
4.1 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
480 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 80 Watt
-
Surroundlautsprecher
2 x 60 Wattt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
200 Watt
LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SPEAKERBAR
-
Anzahl der Lautsprecher
Ja
-
Videofunktionen
Ja / Nein / Nein
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
DTS Virtual X
-
3D kompatibel
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein / Nein / Nein
AUDIO FORMATE
-
Dolby Digital
Ja / Nein / Ja / DTS Virtual X
-
DTS
Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC
Ja
-
Klangeinstellungen
Ja
-
Cinema
Ja
ADAPTIVE SOUND CONTROL
-
Dynamic Range Control
Nein / Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
-
Multimediafunktionen
Ja
-
WiFI
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
DIRECT VOLUME & MUTE CONTROL BY LGTV REMOTE
-
Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth
1x
-
Automatic Power on/off optische Verbindung
1x
-
A/V Sync Delay
1x
-
USB Host
1x
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Ja
OPTISCHER DIGITALEINGANG
-
HDMI Ausgang
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
HDMI Eingang
< 0,5 Watt
-
Strom
22 Watt
-
SMPS
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
33 Watt
POWER CONSUMPTION SOUNDBAR
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
890 x 57 x 87
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
171 x 392 x 247.5
-
Zubehör beigepackt
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.