LG XBOOM CM2130

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Gesamtleistung
2.0
-
Anzahl Kanäle
24 Watt
LAUTSPRECHERTYP
-
Lautsprechertyp
1 Weg Regallautsprecher
CD WIEDERGABE
-
Audio CD / MP3 CD / CD-R / CD-RW
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
PCM / MP3 / WMA / FLAC
Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
iPod / iPhone Wiedergabe über USB
Nein
-
Android Wiedergabe über USB
Nein
-
Apple Airplay
Nein
-
Android AOA
Nein
-
Bluetooth
Nein
-
Bluetooth Remote App
Nein
RADIOEMPFANGSTEIL
-
Tuner FM
Ja
-
RDS Anzeige
Ja
-
Automatischer / manueller Sendersuchlauf
Ja
-
Senderspeicher
50
SONSTIGE FUNKTIONEN
-
Uhr / Wecker
Ja
-
Sleeptimer
Ja
USB FUNKTIONEN
-
Track Search / Scan
Ja
-
Wiederholung / Zufallswiedergabe / Intro
Ja
-
Akkuladefunktion
Ja
-
USB Recording
Audio CD / Aux / Radio
SOUNDEINSTELLUNGEN
-
Bass Blaster
Ja
-
MP3 optimieren
Ja
-
Vorprogrammierte Equalizereinstellungen
5
ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE
-
USB
1
-
Kopfhöreranschluss
1
-
Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)
1
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)
Nein
-
Aux In (Cinch)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Nein
-
Radio Antennenanschluss
Fix montiert
STROM
-
SMPS
110 oder 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
Unter 0,5 Watt
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Anleitung
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
IR Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Batterien für IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Lautsprecherverbindungskabel
Ja
-
FM Wurfantenne (Modellanhängig montiert)
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.