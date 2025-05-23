Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM CM2130

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG XBOOM CM2130

LG XBOOM CM2130

CM2130
()
  • LG CM2130 Micro-HiFi-System
LG CM2130 Micro-HiFi-System

Hauptmerkmale

  • 24 Watt Gesamtleistung
  • CD/Radio/USB
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Gesamtleistung

    2.0

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    24 Watt

LAUTSPRECHERTYP

  • Lautsprechertyp

    1 Weg Regallautsprecher

CD WIEDERGABE

  • Audio CD / MP3 CD / CD-R / CD-RW

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

AUDIO FORMATE

  • PCM / MP3 / WMA / FLAC

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • iPod / iPhone Wiedergabe über USB

    Nein

  • Android Wiedergabe über USB

    Nein

  • Apple Airplay

    Nein

  • Android AOA

    Nein

  • Bluetooth

    Nein

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    Nein

RADIOEMPFANGSTEIL

  • Tuner FM

    Ja

  • RDS Anzeige

    Ja

  • Automatischer / manueller Sendersuchlauf

    Ja

  • Senderspeicher

    50

SONSTIGE FUNKTIONEN

  • Uhr / Wecker

    Ja

  • Sleeptimer

    Ja

USB FUNKTIONEN

  • Track Search / Scan

    Ja

  • Wiederholung / Zufallswiedergabe / Intro

    Ja

  • Akkuladefunktion

    Ja

  • USB Recording

    Audio CD / Aux / Radio

SOUNDEINSTELLUNGEN

  • Bass Blaster

    Ja

  • MP3 optimieren

    Ja

  • Vorprogrammierte Equalizereinstellungen

    5

ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE

  • USB

    1

  • Kopfhöreranschluss

    1

  • Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)

    1

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)

    Nein

  • Aux In (Cinch)

    Nein

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    Nein

  • Radio Antennenanschluss

    Fix montiert

STROM

  • SMPS

    110 oder 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • Anleitung

    Ja

  • Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)

    Ja

  • IR Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Batterien für IR-Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Lautsprecherverbindungskabel

    Ja

  • FM Wurfantenne (Modellanhängig montiert)

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 