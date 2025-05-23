Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Kühlschränke Waschmaschinen Klimageräte

Effizienter und schneller – DUAL ist besser

Das Klimagerät befindet sich in der Bildmitte, und ein blau dargestellter Luftzug weht über das Wohnzimmer davor.

Schnelle Kühlleistung, rascher Komfort

Dank des LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™ wird die Luft schnell und bequem angenehm kühl.

Eine Auswahl an frischem, farbenfrohem Obst und Gemüse.

*TÜV-Tests haben ergeben, dass die Inverter-Klimaanlage von LG (US-Q242K*) um bis zu 40 % schneller kühlt als die Klimaanlage von LG ohne Inverter (TS-H2465DAO).

Ein Paar sitzt auf einer Couch, und die Klimaanlage hinter ihnen bläst einen blauen Luftstrom aus. Das Paar fühlt sich wohl und lächelt. Auf der rechten Seite befindet sich ein Liniendiagramm, das darstellt, wie viel Geld für Stromrechnungen gespart werden kann, und eine Zeichnung der Innenseite der Klimaanlage. Das Liniendiagramm bewegt sich von oben nach unten, während das Paar dank der sparsamen Klimaanlage Geld spart.

Energiekosten sparen, den Planeten schonen

Dank der effizienteren Kühlung wird der Energieverbrauch reduziert, und die Stromkosten verringern sich.

*TÜV-Tests haben ergeben, dass die Inverter-Klimaanlage von LG (US-Q242K*) um bis zu 70 % mehr Energie einspart als die Klimaanlage von LG ohne Inverter (TS-H2465DAO).

Eine Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite der Klimaanlage mit dem LG-Logo in der Mitte und dem 10-Jahre-Garantie-Logo auf der linken Seite. Ein größerer Dual Inverter Compressor | Das 10-Jahre-Garantie-Logo und das Dual-Converter-Logo leuchten links neben dem Bild auf, als ein Licht über sie fährt.

Entwickelt, um zu leisten
– für eine Lebensdauer
über 10 Jahre

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Kompressor verdeutlichen, wie lang er seine Bestleistung erbringt.

Eine Frau ruht bequem auf einer Couch, während die Klimaanlage Luft über ihr ausbläst.

Gute Arbeit bleibt unbemerkt

Lassen Sie sich nicht stören und schlafen Sie tief und fest dank einer Klimaanlage, die weniger Lärm macht.

*Laut LG-interner Testverfahren ist die Klimaanlage mit Dual Inverter von LG leiser als 19 dBA (Model-V10API).

Lernen Sie die Klimageräte von LG kennen

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

