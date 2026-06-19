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Multi Door mit InstaView® | Cubed Ice-, Crushed Ice-, Craft Ice und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean

Multi Door mit InstaView® | Cubed Ice-, Crushed Ice-, Craft Ice und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean

GMG960EVEE.MS20002
Vorderansicht von Multi Door mit InstaView® | Cubed Ice-, Crushed Ice-, Craft Ice und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean GMG960EVEE.MS20002
Vorderansicht von Multi Door mit InstaView® | Cubed Ice-, Crushed Ice-, Craft Ice und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean GMG960EVEE.MS20002

Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Linear Kompressor (mit 10 Jahren Material-Garantie); Total No-Frost (nie wieder abtauen);
  • Multiairflow Umluftkühlung (schnelle und gleichmäßige Kühlung der Lebensmittel); LINEAR Cooling™ (für präzise Temperaturregelung);
  • Smart ThinQ®: vernetzte Zukunft eingebaut; Cubed Ice-, Crushed Ice-, Craft Ice und Wasserspender.
  • Klares, minimalistisches Design: Klare Linienführung und abgestimmte Farbakzente an Tür und Bedienfeld – für einen zeitlos modernen Look; Elegante Vollglastür mit nahtloser Oberfläche – fügt sich perfekt in moderne Küchen ein und ist besonders leicht zu reinigen;
  • Intuitive Doppel-Drehregler: Zwei elegante Drehknöpfe für einfache und präzise Steuerung von Leistung (3 Stufen + Auftauen & Warmhalten) und Garzeit (bis zu 35 Minuten); Helle LED-Innenbeleuchtung: Gleichmäßige, augenschonende LED-Beleuchtung für klare Sicht auf das Gargut – ganz ohne Türöffnen.
Mehr

Multi Door in edler Optik

Das LG Multi Door Kühlgerät GMM41MSBEM überzeugt mit seiner edlen Optik kombiniert mit 474 Litern Nutzinhalt. Zudem sind Sie auch mit der Smart Eco Door, der energiesparenden LED Innenbeleuchtung, einem Pure N Fresh Filter und dem digitalen Touchdisplay technisch auf dem neuesten Stand.

Smart Diagnosis®

Die LG Smart Diagnosis™ Funktion ermöglicht, ein eventuell auftretendes Problem mit Ihrem Kühlgerät schnell und effizient per Telefon zu lösen.
Kontaktieren Sie dazu die LG Service Hotline und lösen Sie die Wiedergabe der Smart Diagnosis™ Tonfolge aus, anhand derer der Servicemitarbeiter das Problem über das Telefon identifizieren kann.
Teure und zeitraubende Kundendienstbesuche werden so auf ein Minimum reduziert.

PURE N FRESH

Pure N Fresh ist ein spezielles Luftreinigungssystem im Inneren Ihres Kühlschranks, das unangenehme Gerüche mit Hilfe eines Filters beseitigt und frische Luft in den Kühlschrank abgibt.

PURE N FRESH

Drucken

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

KAPAZITÄT - Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

638

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

914 x 1 792 x 729

LEISTUNG - Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

359

BASISAUSSTATTUNG - Energieeffizienzklasse

E

LEISTUNG - Kompressortyp

Inverter Linear Compressor

MERKMALE - InstaView®

Ja

MERKMALE - Door-in-Door®

Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM - Installation

Installation erforderlich

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ® (WLAN)

Ja

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG - Farbe (Front)

Essence Black Steel

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Produktart

Mehrtürig

Energieeffizienzklasse

E

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

638

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

246

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

364

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

15

Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

13

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Internes LED-Display

Ja (Inneres Top Display)

Express Freeze

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Packungsgewicht (kg)

158

Produktgewicht (in kg)

148

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

1 792

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

1 753

Tiefe mit Griff

729

Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

684

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

914 x 1 792 x 729

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

Door-in-Door®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Ja

InstaView®

Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Eisbereiter_manuell

Nein

Installation

Installation erforderlich

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Ja (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Tür (Material)

VCM

Farbe (Front)

Essence Black Steel

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Metall

Grifftyp

Nein

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Inverter Linear Compressor

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

359

Klimaklasse

T

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

40

Luftschallemissionsklasse

C

KÜHLFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

6

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED oben u. seitlich

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

4

Gemüsefach

Ja (2)

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Klappbares Regal

Ein-Schritt-Faltung

Pure N Fresh

Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Ja

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084583406

GEFRIERFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

6

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

Nein

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

6 Transparent

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GMG960EVEE)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GMG960EVEE)
Erweiterung
GPSR Safety Information(GMG960EVEE)
WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
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Alle Spezifikationen

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

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