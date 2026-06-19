Multi Door mit InstaView® | Cubed Ice-, Crushed Ice-, Craft Ice und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean

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Das LG Multi Door Kühlgerät GMM41MSBEM überzeugt mit seiner edlen Optik kombiniert mit 474 Litern Nutzinhalt. Zudem sind Sie auch mit der Smart Eco Door, der energiesparenden LED Innenbeleuchtung, einem Pure N Fresh Filter und dem digitalen Touchdisplay technisch auf dem neuesten Stand.