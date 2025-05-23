Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL
GSGV81EPLL.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Unterstützung

Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL

GSGV81EPLL.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL

GSGV81EPLL
()
  • front image
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
  • LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
front image
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL
LG Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL, GSGV81EPLL

Hauptmerkmale

  • InstaView mit Showeffekt: Alles im Blick
  • DoorCooling+®: viel schneller und gleichmäßiger Kühlen
  • UVnano Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen
  • ThinQ® App Kompatibilität: Android & iOS
  • Inverter Linear Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr
Bundles mit diesem Produkt : 1

GSGV81EPLL.MS2042D

Side-by-Side mit InstaView | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | EEK E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSGV81EPLL & Solo-Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie | EasyClean | 20 Litern Kapazität | Leistung: 700 Watt | MS2042D

InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und hineinsehen

Klopfen Sie zweimal und sehen Sie dank der neuesten Generation des InstaView Door-in-Door® 23 % mehr von dem, was sich im Inneren befindet.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5 % für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Die Vorderansicht eines schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschranks mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Der Inhalt des Kühlschranks kann durch die InstaView-Tür eingesehen werden. Von der DoorCooling-Funktion ausgehend strahlen blaue Lichtstrahlen über den Inhalt.

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

UVnano®

Reinigen Sie Ihre Spenderdüse jeden Tag

Reduzieren Sie automatisch 99,99 % der Bakterien aus der Wasserdüse mithilfe von UV-Licht*.

*Die Wirksamkeit von UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung von internen Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben nach 10-minütiger Exposition gegenüber der UV-LED des Produkts pro Stunde bewertet, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normalem Haushaltsgebrauch. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen und Verwendung variieren. Das Produkt dient nicht der Behandlung von Krankheiten und kann diese auch nicht heilen. Außerdem besteht keinerlei Garantie, dass das vom Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, welche die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen können.
*UVnano ist eine Verbindung der Wörter UV (ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Die unteren Schubladen des Kühlschranks sind mit bunten Frischwaren gefüllt. Ein eingefügtes Bild vergrößert die Steuerung, mit der die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit ausgewählt werden kann, um Obst und Gemüse frisch zu halten.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.
Die Frontansicht des glänzenden Metal Fresh Panels mit dem „Metal Fresh“-Logo.

Metal Fresh®

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Mehr erfahren

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Verbinden und steuern von überall

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ®-App können Sie sich ganz einfach mit Ihrem Kühlschrank verbinden, wie es bisher nicht möglich war. Aktivieren Sie „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ™ sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ™ überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer Mehr Erfahren

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

GSGV81EPLL
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
635
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
Energieeffizienzklasse
E
Farbe (Front)
Essence Matte Black

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    635

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    350

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • InstaView®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    635

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    190

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    416

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (LED Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    148

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    138

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1 790

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1 750

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    735

  • Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

    620

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Nein

  • Grifftyp

    Fach-Spray

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    350

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084428059

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 