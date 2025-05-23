LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Dual SIM Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 9.0 Pie
DESIGN
-
Besonderheiten
Hand ID, Face ID, ToF sensor, 3D images, Air motion, Portrait mode, Triple rear camera, Triple shot
-
Farbvarianten
Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, Mirror White
-
Formfaktor
155.3 x 76.6 x 7.99 mm
-
Gewicht
181g
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
Glass OLED
-
Diagonale in Zoll
6.2"
-
Auflösung
2248 x 1080 Full HD+
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1
12 MP Standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78°)
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2
13 MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 136°)
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3
12MP Telephoto (F2.6 / 1.0μm / 47.7°, AF 2X Zoom)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1
8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80°)
-
Z Camera (ToF Sensor)
ToF Sensor 224px X 172px (F1.4 / 14 μm / 80°)
-
Feature & UX
Triple shot, Portrait mode, HDR Foto , Flash GIF , Flash Disco mode, Video Bokeh, Spotlight, Night view, Face unlock
-
Flash
PDAF, Dual Flash LED
-
Video Recording Resolution
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps
-
Slow motion
240fps@HD
PROZESSOR
-
Model
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset SM8150
-
Taktrate
2.84GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Technologie
DL: Cat.19, UL : Cat.5
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a / b / g / n / ac , Dual-band WiFi
-
WiFi-Direkt
Ja
-
WiFi concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0 BLE
-
Bluetooth Funktionen
LG Profile
-
Anschlüsse
USB-C 3.1 kompatibel, 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
Hotspot
Ja
SENSOREN
-
Vein recognition sensor
Ja (3D ToF Sensor)
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
-
Barometer
Ja
AUDIO
-
Stereo speakers
Ja
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Besonderheiten
DTS-X 3D, 7.1 channels, Maridian sound tuning
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion
-
Kapazität
3,550mAh
-
Wireless Charging
Ja
-
Schnelladefunktion
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
128GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
6GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung
-
CMF
Metal frame / Glass rear / 2.5 front glass
-
AI Functions
AI Voice: Google Assistant/ Botón Google Assistant AI Composition, AI CAM. Google Assistant , Google Lens,Super Far Field Voice Recognition
-
Gorilla Glass
Gorilla Glass 5 (Front/back glass ), Aluminum frame
-
IP68
Ja
-
MIL-STD 810G
Ja (8 tests passed)
SUFFIX
-
Produkt-Code
Mirror Black: LMG810EAW.ADECMT
Mirror White: LMG810EAW.ADECMW
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
