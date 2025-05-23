Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone

LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone

G8S ThinQ
(2)
  • Vorderansicht von LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
  • LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
Vorderansicht von LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ Smartphone, G8S ThinQ

Hauptmerkmale

  • Z-Kamera
  • Multi ID
  • Air Motion
  • Triple-Kamera
  • Video Depth Control
  • Porträt
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Dual SIM Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 9.0 Pie

DESIGN

  • Besonderheiten

    Hand ID, Face ID, ToF sensor, 3D images, Air motion, Portrait mode, Triple rear camera, Triple shot

  • Farbvarianten

    Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, Mirror White

  • Formfaktor

    155.3 x 76.6 x 7.99 mm

  • Gewicht

    181g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    Glass OLED

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    6.2"

  • Auflösung

    2248 x 1080 Full HD+

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1

    12 MP Standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78°)

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2

    13 MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 136°)

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3

    12MP Telephoto (F2.6 / 1.0μm / 47.7°, AF 2X Zoom)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1

    8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80°)

  • Z Camera (ToF Sensor)

    ToF Sensor 224px X 172px (F1.4 / 14 μm / 80°)

  • Feature & UX

    Triple shot, Portrait mode, HDR Foto , Flash GIF , Flash Disco mode, Video Bokeh, Spotlight, Night view, Face unlock

  • Flash

    PDAF, Dual Flash LED

  • Video Recording Resolution

    UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps

  • Slow motion

    240fps@HD

PROZESSOR

  • Model

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset SM8150

  • Taktrate

    2.84GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Technologie

    DL: Cat.19, UL : Cat.5

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 a / b / g / n / ac , Dual-band WiFi

  • WiFi-Direkt

    Ja

  • WiFi concurrency

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0 BLE

  • Bluetooth Funktionen

    LG Profile

  • Anschlüsse

    USB-C 3.1 kompatibel, 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Hotspot

    Ja

SENSOREN

  • Vein recognition sensor

    Ja (3D ToF Sensor)

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Ja

  • Digitaler Kompass

    Ja

  • Barometer

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Stereo speakers

    Ja

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

  • Besonderheiten

    DTS-X 3D, 7.1 channels, Maridian sound tuning

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion

  • Kapazität

    3,550mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Ja

  • Schnelladefunktion

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    128GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

  • RAM

    6GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung

  • CMF

    Metal frame / Glass rear / 2.5 front glass

  • AI Functions

    AI Voice: Google Assistant/ Botón Google Assistant AI Composition, AI CAM. Google Assistant , Google Lens,Super Far Field Voice Recognition

  • Gorilla Glass

    Gorilla Glass 5 (Front/back glass ), Aluminum frame

  • IP68

    Ja

  • MIL-STD 810G

    Ja (8 tests passed)

SUFFIX

  • Produkt-Code

    Mirror Black: LMG810EAW.ADECMT
    Mirror White: LMG810EAW.ADECMW

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 