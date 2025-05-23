Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG G8X Smartphone

Hauptmerkmale

  • Schnelle Snapdragon 855 Plattform
  • Kontrastreiches LG OLED Display
  • In-Display Fingerprintsensor
  • IP68 Staub- und Wasserdicht
  • Stoßfest nach MIL-STD-810G
  • Auch als Dual-SIM Version erhältlich
Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Dual SIM Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 9.0 Pie

DESIGN

  • Farbvarianten

    Schwarz

  • Formfaktor

    159.26 x 75.83 x 8.4 mm

  • Gewicht

    192g (TBD)

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    OLED

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    6.4”

  • Auflösung

    FHD+ (2,340 x 1080), 19.5:9

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1

    12MP Standard-Hauptkamera (F1.8/1.4μm/78°)

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2

    13MP Superweitwinkel-Hauptkamera (F2.4/1.0μm/136°)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1

    32MP (F1.9/0.8μm/79°)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Blitz

    Ja

PROZESSOR

  • Model

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

  • Taktrate

    Octa-Core 2.84GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Unterstützte Frequenzbänder

    GSM: Quad
    WCDMA: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8
    LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46

  • Wi-Fi

    Dual-band WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • WiFi-Direkt

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Anschlüsse

    USB-C 3.1 kompatibel, 3,5mm Klinkenanschluss, MicroSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG

  • GPS

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Hotspot

    Ja

  • USB OTG

    Ja

SENSOREN

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Ja

  • Digitaler Kompass

    Ja

  • Barometer

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Stereo Lautsprecher

    Ja

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

  • Hi-Fi Quad DAC

    Ja

  • Besonderheiten

    DTS-X 3D Surround, Stereo Lautsprecher, Hi-Fi Quad DAC

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion

  • Kapazität

    4,000mAh

  • Kabellos laden

    Ja

  • Schnellladefunktion

    Ja, Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 4.0 kompatibel)

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    128GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    MicroSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2TB

  • RAM

    6GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung

  • Besonderheiten

    Kompatibel mit Dual Screen (Dual Screen ist nicht im Lieferumfang erhalten, sondern separat erhältlich)

  • SIM

    Nano (Dual SIM)

  • Speicherkarte

    Ja

  • Alle Funktionen

    AI Voice: Google Assistant/Google Assistant AI Composition, AI CAM, Google Assistant , Google Lens, verbesserte Spracherkennung bei weiter Entfernung

  • IP68

    Ja

SUFFIX

  • Produkt-Code

    LMG850EMW.ADEUBK

EAN

  • EAN

    8806087041422

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

