We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Magna Dual Sim Gebogenes Android Smartphone mit Dual Sim Slot, 5 Zoll HD-Display und 1,3 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
weiß/titan
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
Ja
-
Netzwerk
GSM (2G), UMTS (3G), Edge
-
Band
UMTS (900/2100 MHz), HSPA+ 42Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
Android 5.0 Lollipop
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,3 GHz Quad Core
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
1 GB
-
HD Voice
Ja
-
Dual Sim Slot
Ja
AKKU
-
Batterie
2.540 mAh Akku
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
139,8 x 69,9 x 10,1
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
137
DISPLAY
-
Typ
IPS LCD Display
-
Größe
5''
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 312 ppi
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
8
-
Zoom
4 x digital
-
Features
Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslo_ser, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
802.11 b/g/n single band
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Nein
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Nein/Nein/Ja/Nein
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, OGG, Midi
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8
-
Video Recording
1080p @ 30fps
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Sonstiges
LG Optimus UI 4.1, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.