We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G4c Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Prozessor und 5 MP Front-Kamera
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
titan
-
Netzwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
-
Band
GSM 800/1800/2600
-
Betriebssystem
Android 5.1 Lollipop
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,2 GHz Qualcomm Quad-Core Prozessor
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
1 GB
AKKU
-
Kapazität
2.540 mAh
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
139,7 x 69,8 x 10,2
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
136
DISPLAY
-
Typ
IPS LCD Display
-
Größe
5''
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
8
-
Blitz
Dual-Flash
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 4
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
802.11 b/g/n single band
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8
-
Video Recording
1808p @ 30fps
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Sonstiges
LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard, Curved Design, LG Rear Key
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.