LG G4 High-End Smartphone mit 5,5 Zoll Quad-HD Display, 1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor und Android Lollipop 5.1
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
Farbe
titan/weiß/leder rot/leder schwarz/leder braun
Netzwerk
LTE, HSDPA+, UMTS, Edge, GSM
Band
GSM (850/900/1800/1900); UMTS (850/900/1900/2100); LTE (800/1800/2600)
Betriebssystem
Android 5.1 Lollipop
Integrierter Prozessor
1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
3 GB
HD Voice
Ja
AKKU
Batterie
3.000 mAh
DIMENSIONEN
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
148.9 x 76.1 x 9.8 mm
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
155
DISPLAY
Typ
IPS Quantum Display
Größe
5,5"
Auflösung
1.440 x 2.560
KAMERA
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
16
Zoom
8x digital
Blitz
LED
Front-Kamera (MP)
8
Features
OIS 2.0, RAW Format, Expert Mode, Laser Auto Focus, HDR, Selfie Mode
SPEICHER
Interner Speicher
32 GB
Externer Speicher
MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB
VERBINDUNG
Bluetooth
Version 4.1
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
Ja
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
Music Player
MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+/WMA player
Video Player
MP4/DviX/XviD/H.264/WMV player
FM Radio
Ja
Sonstiges
LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard, BAN Center, Glance View, Super Fast Gallery, Rear Key & Curved Design
