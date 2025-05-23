We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
147.5 x 73.6 x 5.2mm~6.9 mm
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
118,2 g
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
Schwarz, Weiß
-
Netzwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Band
LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,14 GHz
AKKU
-
Batterie
2.500 mAh
DISPLAY
-
Typ
Full HD In-Cell Touch Display
-
Größe
5,2”
-
Auflösung
1080 x 1920 Pixel (Full HD), 423 ppi, Gorilla Glass 3
KAMERA
-
Zoom
Digitaler 8x Zoom
-
Blitz
LED-Blitz
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
13 MP
-
Front-Kamera (MP)
8 MP
SPEICHER
-
Externer Speicher
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
Interner Speicher
16 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.2
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Midi, flac, MP2, WAV, WMA, OGG
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Video Recording
1920 x 1080 Pixel (Full HD)
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.