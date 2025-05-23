LG K9 Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.1.2 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Formfaktor
146,3 x 73,2 x 8,2
-
Gewicht
148g
-
Farbvarianten
Moroccan Blue
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
TFT-LCD
-
Typ
On-Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonale in cm
12,7cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
5,0”
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel ( HD)
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Hauptkamera - Blitzlicht
LED-Blitz
-
Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel
5 Megapixel
-
Selfie-Kamera - Funktionen
Autofokus, HDR, Low Light Modus
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 210 (MSM8909)
-
Taktrate
1,3GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
Quad-Core
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150Mbps/50Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
MicroUSB-und 3.5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Nein
-
Ja
SENSORS
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Nein
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Nein
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion
-
Kapazität
2500mAh
-
Standby-Zeit
Bis 250 Stunden
-
Sprechzeit
Bis 8 Stunden
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32GB
-
RAM
2GB
SONSTIGES
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
0,763W/kg
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung
-
Produkt-Code
LMX210EM.ADECBL
-
EAN
8806087030570
