LG Q Stylus Smartphone

Hauptmerkmale
- 6,2" FullVision Display mit FHD+ Auflösung
- Intuitiver Stylus Stift
- Stoßsicheres (gem. MIL-STD-810G) und wasser- und staubgeschütztes (gem. IP68) Metallgehäuse
- 16MP Hauptkamera mit intelligenter Qlens und schnellem PDAF
- 8MP Selfie-Kamera mit Porträt-Modus
- Überragender 3D-Sound mit DTS: X
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 8.1 Oreo
DESIGN
-
Designelemente
Stylus Pen, abgerundetes FullVision Display, Metallgehäuse, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G und wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68
-
Formfaktor
160,1 x 77,7 x 8,4 mm
-
Gewicht
172g
-
Farbvarianten
Aurora Black
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
IPS-LCD
-
Typ
In-Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonale in cm
15,7cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
6,2”
-
Auflösung
2160 x 1080 Pixel (FHD+), 389ppi
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Megapixel
16 Megapixel
-
Hauptkamera - Blitzlicht
LED-Blitz
-
Hauptkamera - Features
QLens, PDAF, HDR
-
Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Selfie-Kamera - Features
Porträt-Modus
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Besonderheiten
3D Surround Sound mit DTS:X
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Mediatek MT6750S
-
Taktrate
1,5GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8 (Octa-Core)
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), GSM (2G)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 6 (300Mbps/50Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Glonass
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
3.5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot , USB OTG, USB- C
-
Ja
SENSORS
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Ja
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion
-
Kapazität
3300mAh
-
Schnelladefunktion
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
32GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
MicroSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2TB
-
RAM
3GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung
-
Produkt-Code
LMQ710EM.ADECBK
-
EAN
8806087035285
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
