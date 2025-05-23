LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 8.1
DESIGN
-
Design-Elemente
FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G1 & wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68
-
Farbvarianten
New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue
-
Formfaktor
158,7 x 75,8 x 7,7 mm
-
Gewicht
169g
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
OLED
-
Diagonale in Zoll
6,4”
-
Auflösung
3120 x 1440 (QHD+), 538ppi
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1
16MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F1.9/1.0μm/107°)
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2
12MP Standard (F1.5/1.4μm/78°)
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3
12MP Telephoto (F2.4/1.0μm/45°)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1
8MP Standard (F1.9/1.12μm/80°)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 2
5MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F2.2/1.12μm/90°)
-
Feature & UX
Triple Preview, Cine Shot, AI Composition, Google Lens, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, PDAF, Manual Photo Modus
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Besonderheiten
DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
-
Taktrate
2,8GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8 (Octa-Core)
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wi-Fi Direkt
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0 BLE
-
Bluetooth Funktionen
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
USB-C 2.0 (3.1 kompatibel), 3,5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
SENSOREN
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
-
Barometer
Ja
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion Polymer
-
Kapazität
3300mAh
-
Schnelladefunktion
Ja
-
Wireless Charging
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
128GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
6GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung
-
EAN
New Moroccan Blue: 8806087036565,
New Platinum Gray: 8806087036572
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
