Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Monoblock Wärmepumpe

Ihre Außenanlage ist schon perfekt, es fehlt jedoch noch die passende Heizungsanlage? Mit LG sind Sie fündig geworden. Innovative Heizungssysteme für Ihre Außenanlage lassen keine Wünsche offen.

Monobloc_01

THERMA V R32
Monobloc

Die Komplettlösung mit der höchsten Effizienz und R32-Kältemittel

Eigenschaften Kontakt

Monobloc_02_AT_d_re

THERMA V R32 Monobloc – Funktionsweise

Die in der Außeneinheit durch Wärmeaustausch mit der Außenluft gewonnene Wärme wird zum Heizen und für Warmwasser in den Warmwasserspeicher geleitet.

Monobloc_03_AT_d_re_1

Zuverlässige Heizung

Das THERMA V R32 Monobloc-Modell bietet zuverlässige und leistungsstarke Beheizung des Innenbereichs. Es funktioniert sogar noch bei extrem kalten Temperaturen bis -25 °C. Die Wasseraustrittstemperatur kann 65°C erreichen.

Revolutionärer Scrollkompressor

Das THERMA V R32 Monobloc-Modell ist mit einem revolutionären Scrollkompressor ausgestattet. Bei diesem fortschrittlichen Kompressor wurde insbesondere der Bewegungsablauf der Spiralen verbessert und damit eine insgesamt höhere Effizienz und Zuverlässigkeit erreicht. Zusätzlich ist nun ein Betrieb in einem Frequenzbereich von 10 Hz bis 135 Hz möglich.

Umweltfreundliches Kältemittel

Das THERMA V R32 Monobloc-Modell verwendet das umweltfreundliche Kältemittel R32 mit einem Treibhauspotential von 675, welches 70 ％ geringer ist als das von R410A. Dank R32 ist die THERMA V R32 Monobloc eine hocheffiziente und besonders klimafreundliche Heizungslösung.

Monobloc_05_d

Smarte
Heizungsregelung

Der intuitive Touchscreen erlaubt die schnelle und einfache Bedienung und bedarfsgerechte Planung. Zudem ermöglicht eine tages- oder monatsbasierte Aufzeichnung des Energieverbrauchs effizientes Energiemanagement.

Monobloc_06

Von überall
fernsteuern

Mit der App SmartThinQ™ von LG können Sie Ihre Heizungsanlage jederzeit und überall steuern. Das bietet den Nutzern maximalen Komfort.

* Benötigtes Zubehör: PWFMDD200 (LG-WLAN-Modem) und PWYREW000

Monobloc_06

Schnelle und
einfache Installation

Die Außeneinheit der Heizungs-Komplettlösung der THERMA V des THERMA V R32 Monobloc-Modells besteht aus drei Hauptkomponenten.

Einfach zu warten

Die Heizungs-Komplettlösung mit integrierten Hauptkomponenten ist einfach und ohne zusätzliche Leitungen zu installieren. Um zur Wartung an die entsprechenden Komponenten zu gelangen, müssen lediglich drei Schrauben entfernt werden. Zusätzlich verfügt sie über Siebe mit Klammern für einfachen Zugang ohne zusätzliches Werkzeug.

Einstellungen vor der Installation

Auf Grundlage von Informationen zum Einsatzort kann die Anlage mit dem LG THERMA V-Konfigurator vorkonfiguriert werden. Die Daten werden am PC auf einer Speicherkarte gesichert und bei der Installation durch Einstecken der Speicherkarte an der Rückseite der Fernsteuerung aktiviert. Das erlaubt eine schnelle und einfache Inbetriebnahme.

Monobloc_09

Schnelle und
einfache Wartung

Die Fernsteuerung kann bis zu 50 Ereignisse protokollieren, wodurch die Ursachen von Funktionsstörungen oder Fehlern leicht erkannt und behoben werden können.

THERMA V – Modelle

THERMA V – Modelle

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_06

Kontakt

Sie können uns jederzeit kontaktieren, sollten Sie mehr Informationen zu diesem Produkt wünschen. Wir setzen uns gerne mit Ihnen in Verbindung.

Kontakt Mehr erfahren
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 