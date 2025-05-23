Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
QNED Cinema Verkaufsstellen

Weltraumszene mit einem großen felsigen Planeten, der in der rechten oberen Ecke des Bildschirms erscheint.

QNED Cinema.
Beeindruckende Darbietung.

Schaffen Sie Ihr ultimatives Heimkino für epische Filmabende mit dem LG QNED Mini LED.

Das perfekte Display für Blockbuster.

Ihre Lieblingsfilme erwachen auf dem LG QNED Mini LED zum Leben. Das innovative Display und der ultragroße Bildschirm zeigen alle Ihre Lieblingsinhalte in satten Farben und mit unglaublichen Details – für ein wahrhaft atemberaubendes Betrachtungserlebnis.

Ein Großbildfernseher, der an einer Wand in einem dunklen Raum angebracht ist. Die Szene zeigt die Rückansicht von zwei Darstellern in Rüstung.

Satte Farben für jede Szene.

Von den dunkelsten bis zu den hellsten Szenen gibt der LG QNED Mini LED Farben lebendig und präzise über einen 3D-Farbraum hinweg wieder, der den gesamten Leuchtdichtebereich des Displays umfasst. So genießen Sie ein kompromissloses Betrachtungserlebnis, ganz gleich, welches Filmgenre Sie sich ansehen.

Bild eines Raumschiffs, das über einem Krater auf einem kargen Planeten schwebt. Durch Scrollen von links nach rechts wird der Unterschied in der Farbe deutlich, wenn das Bild auf einem herkömmlichen LCD-Display im Vergleich zum LG QNED Mini LED betrachtet wird.
Nebeneinander liegende Diagramme von Farbvolumenspektren. Die linke Seite zeigt 70 %, wobei die Farbe die oberen Ränder nicht erreichen kann. Das rechte Diagramm zeigt 100 %, wobei die Farbe die äußeren Ränder des Diagramms an allen Stellen erreicht.

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV/Farbraum-Volumen) entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, wie von Intertek unabhängig bestätigt.
**Die Formulierung „70 % Farbvolumen“ bezieht sich auf den UHD TV von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
***Die Formulierung „konventionell“ bezieht sich auf UHD-Fernseher von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
****Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Lassen Sie sich in dunklen Szenen keine Details mehr entgehen.

Dank Full Array Dimming und ca. 2.500 einzigartigen Dimming-Zonen liefert der LG QNED Mini LED tiefere Schwarztöne mit präziser Steuerung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung für mehr Kontrast und weniger Halo-Effekt. Das Ergebnis ist ein satteres, detailreicheres Bild, auch in dunklen Szenen.

Dunkle Szene mit einem Mann, der eine Lampe hält. Der Ausschnitt unten links zeigt das Bild auf einem konventionellen Fernseher mit Halo-Effekt und weniger klaren Farben, das größere, das kleinere umgebende Bild zeigt die Szene auf dem LG QNED Mini LED.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

FILMMAKER MODE™

Erleben Sie die Vision des Regisseurs.

Im FILMMAKER MODE™ wird die Bewegungsglättung deaktiviert, während die ursprünglichen Seitenverhältnisse, Farben und Bildraten erhalten bleiben. Dadurch wird die ursprüngliche Vision des Regisseurs genau wiedergegeben, sodass Sie den Film so erleben, wie es beabsichtigt war.

Dolby Vision IQ und Dolby Atmos

Sehen und hören Sie Dolby von seiner besten Seite.

Der LG QNED Mini LED ist mit den neuesten Lösungen von Dolby ausgestattet. Dolby Vision IQ nutzt Metadaten und die in den Fernsehern eingebauten Lichtsensoren, um die Bildqualität je nach Inhaltsgenre und Umgebung zu optimieren, während Dolby Atmos gleichzeitig einen mehrdimensionalen, immersiven Klang beisteuert. Das Resultat ist eine leistungsstarke Kombination, die ein realistischeres Erlebnis beim Anschauen von Filmen bietet.

Ein Mann und ein Junge sitzen Seite an Seite auf einem Sofa und sehen sich einen Film auf einem großen Flachbildfernseher an. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine animierte Figur vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund.

HDR 10 Pro

Dynamische Leistung von Anfang bis Ende.

Die LG-eigene Dynamikbereich-Technologie, HDR 10 Pro, passt die Helligkeit an, um die Farben zu optimieren, jedes noch so kleine Detail zu enthüllen und jedem Bild eine lebensechte Klarheit zu verleihen. Darüber hinaus intensiviert sie auch reguläre HDR-Inhalte. Jetzt werden all Ihre Lieblingsfilme und -sendungen von Anfang bis Ende mit noch lebendigeren und strahlenderen Farben wiedergegeben.

Bild von einer großen Klippe, die aus dem Wasser auftaucht, vor einem orangefarbenen Sonnenuntergang. Die linke Seite zeigt das Bild in HDR, die rechte Seite zeigt das Bild in HDR 10 Pro mit mehr Details.

Der strukturelle Ablauf von HDR 10 Pro zeigt das Ausgangsbild nach der Verarbeitung des Eingangsbildes durch den LG TV.

*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Automatische Kalibrierung

Optimieren Sie Ihr Fernseherlebnis.

Die automatische Kalibrierung unterstützt Hardware-Tuning auf höchstem Niveau, sodass Experten eine schnelle Kalibrierung der LG QNED Mini LED durchführen können. Dies stellt sicher, dass das TV-Gerät so eingestellt wird, dass es eine optimale Bildgenauigkeit bietet und hilft, potenzielle Luminanzabweichungen zu vermeiden, um ein qualitativ hochwertiges Bild zu garantieren, das auch Experten zufriedenstellt.

Ein Ingenieur in einem Arbeitsraum betätigt den Controller, um ein auf einem Monitor angezeigtes Bild anzupassen.

OTT-Services

All Ihre Lieblingssendungen auf Abruf.

Die QNED Mini LED TVs unterstützen Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video und Apple TV. Jetzt können Sie all Ihre Lieblingsfilme, -fernsehsendungen und -dokumentationen in außergewöhnlicher Bildqualität und mit beeindruckendem Klang genießen.

Die Logos von Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video und Apple TV sind horizontal angeordnet. Unter den Logos sind Poster von „Borat Anschluss Moviefilm“ von Amazon Original, „Haus des Geldes“ von Netflix, „WandaVision“ von Disney+ und „Greyhound – Schlacht im Atlantik“ von Apple TV ebenfalls horizontal aufgereiht.

*Netflix-Streaming-Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
*Ein Abonnement von Disney+ ist erforderlich. Unterliegt den hier nachzulesenden Bedingungen: http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney und seine verbundenen Unternehmen.
*Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc., oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen. Für die Amazon-Prime-Mitgliedschaft und/oder Prime Video fallen Gebühren an. Auf primevideo.com/terms finden Sie weitere Informationen.
*Ein Abonnement von Apple TV+ ist erforderlich. Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind in den USA und weiteren Ländern eingetragene Markenzeichen von Apple Inc.
*Die angebotenen Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 