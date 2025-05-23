Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
QNED Sport Verkaufsstellen

Ein weiter Blick auf ein Fußballstadion mit Menschenmenge und einem gerade laufenden Spiel.

QNED Sport.
Fernsehen in bestform.

Erzeugen Sie das ultimative Matchtag-Erlebnis und holen Sie sich die Stadionatmosphäre mit dem LG QNED Mini LED nach Hause.

Sportalarm

Erleben Sie jedes Spiel, als wären Sie live dabei.

Egal, ob Sie gerade einen Film ansehen oder mitten im Spiel sind, Sports Alert hält Sie über alle aktuellen Nachrichten und Spielstände rund um Ihre Lieblingsmannschaften auf dem Laufenden. Und es benachrichtigt Sie, wenn ein Spiel beginnt, damit Sie kein Spiel verpassen, auch wenn Sie sich gerade andere Inhalte ansehen.

So verwenden sie sports alert

Ein Mann und eine Frau sitzen hinter einem Couchtisch vor einem an der Wand montierten Fernseher, auf dem ein Fußballspiel läuft.

Verschiedene Arten von Meldungen mit Ergebnissen, Spielplänen und Startzeiten sind horizontal unter dem Bild aufgelistet.

*Die unterstützten Sportarten und Ligen können je nach Land unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Die Verfügbarkeit des Services kann je nach Region oder Land variieren.

Für die großen momente geschaffen.

Erleben Sie auf dem 86-Zoll-Ultra-Großbildschirm des LG QNED Mini LED die volle Stadionatmosphäre und verfolgen Sie jede Drehung, jede Wendung und jedes Spiel mit, als wären Sie live am Spielfeldrand dabei.

Rückansicht eines an der Wand montierten Fernsehers, der ein Basketballspiel zeigt, das von vier Männern verfolgt wird. Das Scrollen von links nach rechts zeigt den Größenunterschied zwischen dem 43-Zoll- und dem 86-Zoll-Bildschirm.

*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

100%ige farbkonsistenz

Holen sie sich spiele in ihrer ganzen lebendigkeit nach hause.

Der LG QNED Mini LED reproduziert Farben mit lebensechter Lebendigkeit und Genauigkeit mit einer 100%igen Farbkonsistenz, selbst aus großen Betrachtungswinkeln. Nehmen Sie also Platz und genießen Sie ein kompromissloses Matchtag-Erlebnis.

Wandmontierter Fernseher zwischen moderner Einrichtung, der ein Fußballspiel in lebendigen Farben zeigt. Zwei LG QNED Mini LED TVs nebeneinander zeigen ein Fußballspiel, einmal von vorn und einmal aus einem abgewinkelten Betrachtungswinkel. Die Wiedergabe bleibt aus beiden Blickwinkeln gleich lebendig und präzise.

*Zertifiziert durch Intertek: eine 100%ige Farbkonsistenz gemessen nach CIE DE2000 anhand von 18 Farbmustern des Macbeth ColorChecker bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.
*Alle Modelle, welche die 100%ige Farbkonsistenz unterstützen, wurden durch Intertek zertifiziert.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Haben sie den perfekten fernseher gefunden?

Verkaufsstellen

Bereit für bluetooth surround

Stadion-Sound aus allen richtungen.

Schließen Sie einfach Bluetooth-Lautsprecher an, um in den Genuss eines völlig kabellosen Surround-Sound-Erlebnisses zu kommen, das die ganze Action noch unmittelbarer und realistischer klingen lässt. In Kombination mit dem wunderschönen Großbildschirm des LG QNED Mini LED bringt dies die Atmosphäre großer Matches komplett in Ihr Wohnzimmer.

5 Personen, die vor einem wandmontierten Flachbildfernseher sitzen und sich ein Fußballspiel ansehen.

*Unterstützte Geräte: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Die Lautsprecher sind separat erhältlich.

Motion Pro

Verpassen sie keine actionreichen momente mehr.

Dank Motion Pro erfassen Sie selbst subtile Bewegungen und Manöver im Spiel. Die fortschrittliche Motion-Handling-Technologie reduziert Bewegungsunschärfen und sorgt so für flüssige Action und ein ungetrübtes Betrachtungserlebnis, auch bei rasanten Sportarten.

Zwei identische Bilder eines Hockeyspielers, der den Ball auf einem nassen Spielfeld abschlägt. Das linke Bild zeigt die Wiedergabe auf einem herkömmlichen LCD-Fernseher, das rechte Bild die Wiedergabe auf einem LG QNED Mini LED.

*Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen UHD-TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

