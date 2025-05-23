82“ LG UHD TV | 82UP80006LA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
4K LCD Panel
-
Displaygröße (cm)
208
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
82
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Nein
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Nein
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TrueMotion / Refresh Rate
TM240 (120Hz)
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture - Face Enhancing
-
Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Ja (nur Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
Ja (ohne SQM)
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
HDMI
-
2K HFR
HDMI
-
Motion Pro
Nein
-
Dimming Algorithmus
LG Local Contrast
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE
-
Source Quality Management
Nein
-
Farbverbesserung
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Farbgenauigkeit
True Color Accuracy (17x17x17)
-
Rauschreduzierung
Zwei Rechenvorgänge
-
Schärfenverbesserung
Standard
-
Tiefenverbesserung
Objektbasierend
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Nein
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync Kompatibel
Nein
-
Freesync Kompatibel
Nein
-
HGiG Mode
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Sound Output gesamt
20 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
Ultra Surround
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Nein
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text / Text to speech
Ja
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Magic Tap
Nein
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Next Picks
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2
Ja
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS Smart TV
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
Live Plus
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps / LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Musikc Discovery
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Nein
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Seiten
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4 (seitlich)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
2 (RF / Sat) (seitlich)
-
SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)
Ja (seitlich)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out
Nein
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Nein
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
G (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
177 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1835 x 1052 x 59,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1835 x 1113 x 362 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1985 x 1215 x 228 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
1500 x 362 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
41,4 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
42,1 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
53 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
600x400
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR21 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091154897
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
