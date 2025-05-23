88“ LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
8K OLED
-
Displaygröße (cm)
222
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
88
-
Auflösung
7680 x 4320
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Ja
-
Dimming
Selbstleuchtende Pixel
-
Black
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate
TM200 (100Hz)
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
Cinema HDR mit Dolby Vision IQ
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja (HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja/Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
Ja (RF/HDMI/USB)
-
2K HFR
Ja (RF/HDMI/USB)
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
FARB- UND BILDWIDERGABE
-
Source Quality Management (SQM)
Ja
-
Farbverbesserung
Advanced Color & Contrast Enhancer
-
Farbgenauigkeit
True Color Accuracy Pro (33 x 33 x 33)
-
Rauschreduzierung
Sechs Rechenvorgänge
-
Schärfenverbesserung
frequenzbasierend
-
Tiefenverbesserung
objektbasierend
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit 8K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
CP: 4K@60p, 10bit Web Browser: 8K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60P, 10bit 8K@60P, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Ja
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync Kompatibel
Ja
-
Freesync Kompatibel
Ja
-
HGiG Mode
Ja
AUDIO
-
Sound Output gesamt
80 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
4.2 Kanal
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice IV
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Share
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text
Ja
-
LG Voice Search
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, France, Germany, Italy only)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
LG TV Plus App
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple HomePod
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt
-
AI Launcher
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Sports Alert
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Music Discovery
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Ja
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
HEIMAUTOMATION:
-
Control4 SDDP
Ja
-
Network IP Control
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
2x DVB-T2/C/S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
-
Ansehen & Aufnehmen
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4 x (unten)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
3 x (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (unten)
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
3 x (RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub) (unten)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja (unten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Ja (unten)
-
Line out
Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Ja
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse (A - G)
G
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
458 kWh
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1961 x 1120 x 49,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1961 x 1456 x 281 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
2126 x 1386 x 710 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
1961 x 281 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
42 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
104 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
151 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
keine VESA Norm
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
PM20 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806098673414
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
