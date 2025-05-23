32" LG Full HD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
32
-
Displaygröße (cm)
81
-
Auflösung
1366*768
VIDEO (PICTURE QUALITY)
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
900
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10 W
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround Plus
-
Audio Decoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA
SMART TV
-
SMART TV
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Ja
-
Miracast (Mobile Phone to TV Mirroring)
Ja
AUFNAHMEFUNKTION
-
Aufnahme (für die Aufnahme wird eine externes USB Medium benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Time Shift (für die Funktion wird eine externe USB Festplatte benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
DVB Tuner
1x DVB-T2 / 1x DVB-C / 1x DVB-S2
-
CI+ Modul Schacht
CI+ 1.3
-
HDMI
2
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja
-
USB
1x USB2.0
-
LAN
1
-
Component / Composite
1(Composite common)
-
CI Slot
1
-
Antenneneingänge
2 (RF, Sat)
-
WLAN
802.11ac
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
DESIGN
-
Standfuß
2pole
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A (A++ bis E Skala)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
55 kWh
ABMESSUNGEN
-
Art der beiliegenden Fernbedienung
IR-Fernbedienung
-
VESA
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
