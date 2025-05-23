32" LG FHD TV | 32LQ63806LC

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
FHD VA Display
-
Displaygröße (cm)
81
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
32
-
Auflösung
1920 x 1080
-
Nano Cell Display
Nein
-
Farbtiefe
8bit (ca. 17 Mio. Farben)
-
Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
VIDEO & BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
Alpha5 Gen5 Prozessor
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja (nur Full HD)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Filmmaker Mode
Nein
-
2K HFR
Nein
-
Object Depth Enhancer
Nein
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
2K@60P,10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Nein
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard
Ja
-
HGiG
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Sound Output gesamt
10 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer (Klinke oder optisch)
Ja
-
DTS Virtual:X
Nein
-
AI Sound
Ja
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready (bis zu zwei BT Speaker verwenden)
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync (Soudbar kabellos verbinden)
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share (Soundmodus auf Soundbar wechseln)
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS 22
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ready (nicht im Lieferumpfang enthalten)
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Multi View
Nein
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
LG Channels
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps / LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Nein
-
Always Ready
Nein
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Speech to Text / Text to speech
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Google Assistant
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Magic Tap (NFC)
Nein
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Room-to-Room Share
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+2.0/CI+1.4
-
Teletext
Ja (TOP)
-
Teletext Seiten
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Aufnahme über externe Festplatte
Ja
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
1 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1x (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
Component / AV Cinch
Nein
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
2x (RF / Sat) (hinten)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja (hinten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Nein
-
Line out
Nein
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
F (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
27 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
736 x 437 x 82,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
736 x 464 x 180 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
812 x 510 x 142 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
606 x 180 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
4,65 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
4,7 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
5,9 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
200x200
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
IR-Fernbedienung inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091256041
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
