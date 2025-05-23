Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
43" LG UHD TV

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

43" LG UHD TV

43" LG UHD TV

43UJ634V
  Vorderansicht von 43&#34; LG UHD TV 43UJ634V
Vorderansicht von 43&#34; LG UHD TV 43UJ634V
Hauptmerkmale

  • Aktives HDR
  • HDR10
  • HLG
  • Wide Color
  • webOS 3.5
Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    109

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    43

  • Auflösung

    3840*2160

VIDEO (PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    Aktives HDR

  • - HDR10

    Ja

  • - HLG

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20 W

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 ch

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Magic Sound Tuning / Sitzplatzoptimierung

    Nachrüstung möglich

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Audio Decoder

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • SMART TV

    webOS 3.5

  • Magic Remote

    Nachrüstung möglich

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • 360 VR

    Ja

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Ja

  • Miracast (Mobile Phone to TV Mirroring)

    Ja

AUFNAHMEFUNKTION

  • Aufnahme (für die Aufnahme wird eine externes USB Medium benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)

    Ja

  • Time Shift (für die Funktion wird eine externe USB Festplatte benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)

    Ja

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • DVB Tuner

    1x DVB-T2 / 1x DVB-C / 1x DVB-S2

  • CI+ Modul Schacht

    CI+ 1.3

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    3

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja

  • USB

    2x USB 2.0

  • LAN

    1

  • Component / Composite

    1(Composite common)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • Antenneneingänge

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • WLAN

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

DESIGN

  • Design Gehäusetiefe

    TBD

  • Standfuß

    1pole

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A (A++ bis E Skala)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    87 kWh

ABMESSUNGEN

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    977 x 575 x 80,8 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    977 x 631 x 235 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    8,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    9,6 kg

  • Art der beiliegenden Fernbedienung

    IR-Fernbedienung

  • VESA

    Ja

  • VESA Abmessungen

    200x200

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

