Eine Person in futuristischer Kleidung, die eine große Waffe vor einem hellen Hintergrund hält.

NanoCell Gaming.Un téléviseur plein d’expérience.

Doté de toutes les spécifications requises pour des jeux next-gen époustouflants, le téléviseur LG NanoCell fait prendre vie à vos jeux.

Le secret du vrai gaming.

Un téléviseur qui a tout ce qu’il faut pour jouer.

Profitez de vos jeux préférés comme jamais auparavant grâce à l’immersion d’un niveau sans précédent offerte par l’écran ultra-large du téléviseur LG NanoCell.

Rückansicht eines Mannes und einer Frau, die Seite an Seite vor einem großen, an der Wand montierten Fernseher sitzen. Der Mann hält einen Gaming-Controller und auf dem Bildschirm ist ein Rennspiel zu sehen.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

Game Optimizer

Tous vos paramètres de jeu dans un seul emplacement.

Game Optimizer offre des paramètres optimisés pour divers types de jeux, FPS, RPG ou RTS. Vous avez accès à tout depuis un seul endroit, pour un contrôle accru de l’image et du son. Vous pouvez également utiliser les technologies VRR et AMD FreeSync™. Ce contrôle supplémentaire permet à tous vos jeux d’être clairs et fluides, avec moins de latence, de saccades et de déchirements.

*La disponibilité des mises à jour du logiciel peut varier selon les modèles et les régions.

Tableau de bord Jeu

Accédez rapidement aux réglages pendant vos parties.

Le nouveau tableau de bord de jeu est un menu simplifié vous permettant de vérifier rapidement ou d’ajuster en un instant les réglages de certains paramètres Game Optimizer, le tout en pleine partie. Lorsque le tableau de bord est ouvert, vous pouvez revenir à l’optimisateur pour accéder à davantage de réglages ou modifier la couleur de l’affichage tête haute.

*Ce service sera disponible à partir de la deuxième moitié de l’année.

Jouez mieux

Restez en phase avec chaque jeu.

LG NanoCell prend en charge le HDR Dolby Vision® en 4K 120 Hz, pour un gameplay incroyable dynamique et immersif, qui fait prendre une nouvelle dimension à votre expérience. De plus, les technologies VRR, ALLM et eARC sont compatibles avec les dernières spécifications HDMI 2., permettant ainsi de réduire les flous de mouvement et les images fantômes et d’offrir des graphismes fluides et synchronisés en haute résolution.

Logo von 4K Gaming up to 120fps Logo von Variable Refresh Rate Logo von Auto Low Latency Mode Logo von Enhanced Audio Return Channel

Eine rosa beleuchtete Strasse mit einer futuristischen Robotervorrichtung und einer Spielkonsole am unteren Bildrand. Darunter befinden sich zwei Nahaufnahmen des Roboters, die linke ist unscharf bei ausgeschalteter VRR, die rechte scharf bei eingeschalteter VRR.

*La date de distribution des mises à jour du firmware pour Dolby Vision® HDR à 4K 120 Hz pour les jeux varie selon les modèles.
*La 4K 120Hz est uniquement prise en charge sur les modèles NANO99, NANO95, NANO90.
*Le VRR est uniquement pris en charge sur les modèles NANO90 et NANO85.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Jouez à un tout autre niveau.

Le téléviseur NanoCell de LG prend en charge AMD FreeSync™ Premium pour offrir différents taux de rafraîchissement durant votre jeu. Cela réduit significativement les saccades et déchirures pour un gameplay plus fluide et sans interruptions.

Zwei TV-Bildschirme nebeneinander, die einen Ego-Shooter zeigen. Auf der linken Seite ist FreeSync ausgeschaltet, auf der rechten Seite ist FreeSync eingeschaltet.

*AMD FreeSync Premium est uniquement disponible sur les modèles NANO90 et NANO85.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

HGiG

Plongez au cœur de votre jeu grâce au HDR.

En tant que membre du HGiG, LG collabore avec certains des plus importants développeurs et studios de l’univers vidéoludique pour garantir une expérience HDR optimale avec les téléviseurs NanoCell LG. Le HDR renforce le réalisme pour vous plonger pleinement au cœur des jeux HDR les plus récents.

Zu sehen ist ein animiertes Bild mit einem kleinen Haus und einem Baum auf einer winzigen Insel, die sich inmitten eines Teiches befindet, der von hohen und kahlen Bäumen umgeben ist. Die rechte, mit dem Schriftzug „With HGiG“ (mit HGiG) oben rechts versehene Bildhälfte ist heller und hat eine bessere Bildqualität als die linke Hälfte „Without HGiG“ (ohne HGiG).

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.

Partenariat avec les leaders du secteur

L’ensemble idéal pour le gaming.

Des technologies époustouflantes aux partenariats next-gen en passant par certains des plus grands noms du secteur du jeu vidéo, le téléviseur LG NanoCell offre tout ce qu’il faut pour une expérience de jeu épique.

*Les partenariats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.

Jeux en nuage

Vos plateformes préférées dans toute leur splendeur.

Le téléviseur Nanocell de LG offre les dernières expériences de jeu avec juste un contrôleur compatible et sans matériel supplémentaire. Select 2021Les téléviseurs LG sont également les premiers à prendre en charge l’application GeForce NOW de NVIDIA qui vous permet de jouer instantanément à de nombreux jeux PC les plus récents et à plus de 35 jeux gratuits en 1080p et 60 images par seconde. GeForce NOW vous permet de jouer à des titres que vous possédez déjà ou d’acheter de nouveaux jeux dans des magasins numériques populaires comme Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect et Origin.

Modèles compatibles

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE NANOCELL

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN NANOCELL