Notre marque

Les produits LG apportent valeurs, avantages, promesses et personnalité à ta vie.
Présentation Générale

La philosophie de LG s'articule autour du respect de la personne, de la sincérité, et du retour à l'essentiel. Nous nous engageons à nous mettre au service de nos clients, en leur offrant des solutions répondant à leurs besoins et de nouvelles expériences par un effort d'innovation constant, afin de leur permettre d'améliorer leur bien-être quotidien.

Electroménager & Systèmes de climatisation

Réfrigérateurs, Lave-linge, Lave-vaisselle, Appareils de cuisson, Aspirateurs, Appareils encastrés, Climatiseurs, Purificateurs d’air, Déshumidificateurs

Divertissement à domicile

TV, Audio & Vidéo, Moniteurs, PC & Accessoires, Produits commerciaux

Communications mobiles

Série K, Séries G, Séries Vu, Séries F, Séries LⅡ

Solutions pour composants automobiles

Info-divertissement embarqué, CVC & Moteur, Génie automobile

Solutions pour les professionnels

Présentoirs commerciaux, solutions solaires, systèmes de stockage d'énergie (ESS) et solutions de gestion de l'énergie (EMS).

Notre raison d'être : nous employer à simplifier votre vie au quotidien, afin de vous permettre de profiter de chaque instant.

Voir le film LG

Informations sur l’entreprise

Address LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
Téléphone +82 (0)2 3777 1114
URL http://www.lg.com
Création Oct 1, 1958
PRÉSENTATION
LG Electronics 2019
Télécharger
Histoire

Le désir de proposer une vie meilleure et plus facile a façonné l’histoire de LG Electronics.

Précurseur en matière de technologies grâce à son innovation et à sa croissance soutenue, LG s’impose en tant que marque mondiale vive, intelligente et tournée vers l’avenir.

  • LG Electronics a été fondée en 1958. Depuis, l’entreprise a ouvert la voie à l’ère du numérique grâce à son expertise technologique, fruit de la production de nombreux électroménagers, de radios et de télévisions.

  • Au 21e siècle, LG Electronics développe de nombreux nouveaux produits, utilise les nouvelles technologies comme les appareils mobiles et les télévisions numériques et continue à renforcer son statut d’entreprise mondiale.

2010 - Présent
2011
Lance les TV “shutter-glasses 3D”
2012
Commercialise les premières TV ULTRA HD 84 pouces
2013
Présente HomeChat
2014
Présente la première TV OLED 4K au monde et la webOS smart TV. Lance le smartphone G3 avec écran Quad HD
2016
Introduction de la marque premium LG SIGNATURE
2005
Prend la tête du marché américain de lave-linge à tambour
2008
Développe la première puce LTD mobile pour modem
2009
Devient la deuxième plus grande marque de télévisions LCD au monde
1978
Atteint 100 millions USD d’exportations
1982
Première base de production étrangère aux Etats-Unis
1995
L’entreprise adopte le nom de LG Electronics
1999
Entreprise commune pour développer l’écran LCD
1958
Fondation de Gold Star (Aujourd’hui LG Electronics)
1959
Production de la première radio coréenne
1965
Production du premier réfrigérateur coréen
1966
Production du premier téléviseur coréen
Management Jeong-Do

Le « Management Jeong-Do » de LG Electronics incarne nos normes éthiques élevées et notre façon transparente et honnête de faire des affaires.

À la manière de LG

Das „Jeong-do Management“ ist die einzigartige Umsetzung der ethischen Grundsätze von LG.
Le succès de la marque est assuré par à une gestion juste et l’amélioration constante des compétences en affaires.

  • Vision

    La vision de LG : devenir l’entreprise leader du marché avec une reconnaissance renforcée

    Conduite

    Le succès de LG est assuré par le développement constant des compétences de gestion éthique

    Philosophie de gestion

    Philosophies de gestion de base qui assurent que LG atteigne ses objectifs commerciaux

  • Code de déontologie

    LG a pour intention, conformément à la charte de l’Administration, de diffuser les philosophies de gestion sur la « création de valeur pour les clients » et sur la « gestion basée sur le respect » qui permettent une gestion plus responsable et ouverte. LG continue de se développer en tant que leader international en recherchant des bienfaits d’intérêts publics supérieurs reposant sur la coopération, la confiance mutuelle et le respect de l’économie de marché libre. À ce titre, tous les employés de LG s’engagent à agir avec droiture et à porter des jugements de valeur en accord avec le Code de déontologie.

    Download

  • Code de conduite

    LG Electronics s’est engagée à « gagner dans les règles ». Nous considérons les pratiques de gestion saines et transparentes comme le fondement permettant d’atteindre la réussite individuelle et la compétitivité internationale. Dans toutes ses opérations mondiales, LG Electronics s’engage à respecter les lois et réglementations locales, à faire concurrence de manière juste et à se soumettre aux normes les plus élevées en matière d’attitude commerciale Le Code de conduite de LG Electronics établit des normes claires impliquant que tous les employés se conforment aux lois et réglementations afin de respecter les principes fournis par le Code de déontologie de LG.

    Download
Dirigeants

Voici ceux qui contribuent à faire de LG un leader mondial et un moteur d’innovation dans les domaines de l’électronique grand public, de l’électroménager et des communications mobiles.

Nos Cadres
Brian Kwon
Brian Kwon
Chief Executive Officer
Lyu Jae-cheol
Lyu Jae-cheol
President of Home Appliance & Air Solution Company
Park Hyoung-sei
Park Hyoung-sei
President of Home Entertainment Company
Morris Lee
Morris Lee
President of Mobile Communications Company
Kim Jin-yong
Kim Jin-yong
President of Vehicle Component Solutions Company
Soon Kwon
Soon Kwon
President of Business Solutions Company
I.P. Park
I.P. Park
Chief Technology Officer
Bae Doo-yong
Bae Doo-yong
Chief Financial Officer
William Cho
William Cho
Chief Strategy Officer
LG dans le monde

LG Electronics joue un rôle actif sur les marchés mondiaux grâce à sa politique commerciale mondiale affirmée. En conséquence, LG Electronics contrôle plus de 118 filiales locales dans le monde, avec environ 75 000 cadres et employés.

Search
Asia & Pacific
AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing		 2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production		 (i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing 		Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters		 Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute 77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant [1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant 93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park 222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center 2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building 50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus 51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant [Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77, Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus 322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus 19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square 416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute 56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus 38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing		 Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing		 15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing		 7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 (i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production		 35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
CIS
KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production		 Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC 		Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production 		Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other		 Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service		 6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
China
ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings		 LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production		 9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production		 215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co., Ltd.
Production 		Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong, China  266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing		 5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production		 No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production		 No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production		 No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone, Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production		 Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production		 28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production		 Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code 266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production		 Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production		 No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China, 201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production		 No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
Europe
FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing		 Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing		 Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing		 1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro, Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing		 H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing		 Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing		 4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center B.V.
Shared Service Center		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production		 ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing		 LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw, Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production		 ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing		 Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos (Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing		 17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing		 C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing		 Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings		 (i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing		 Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
Central & South America
ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing		 Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production		 (i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing		 Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing		 Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing		 Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing		 Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing		 Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
Middle East & Africa
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing		 P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing		 36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC		 P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing		 98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing		 Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production		 67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building, Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing		 Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman 11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC		 Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing		 Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf, Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing		 65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC		 Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah 21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production		 P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road, Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing		 Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing		 Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli – Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
North America
CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing		 20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production		 Calle Orbita #36,  Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600  MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing		 Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production		 Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production		 CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
• 52 899 921 6200
USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D		 10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D		 2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC		 P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742

Identité institutionnelle

LG, une marque délicieusement intelligente. Notre slogan, « Life's Good » et notre logo futuriste représentent à merveille nos engagements.

Le monde, l’avenir, l’énergie, l’humanité et la technologie : voilà les piliers de notre entreprise. Les lettres « L » et « G » sont au centre du cercle car nous plaçons nos idéaux au centre de tout : l’humanité. Notre logo représente également nos efforts pour entretenir des relations durables avec nos clients et les satisfaire le mieux possible.
Note : Le logo ne peut être utilisé seul.
3D Type Symbol
2D Type Symbol

Les lettres « L » et « G » dans un cercle symbolisent le monde, l’avenir, la jeunesse, l’humanité et la technologie. Notre philosophie est basée sur l’humanité. Notre logo représente nos efforts pour entretenir des relations étroites avec nos clients de par le monde. Il est composé de deux éléments : les lettres « L » et « G » en gris et le visage humain formé par nos deux lettres dans la couleur unique rouge LG. Le rouge, couleur dominante, évoque notre bienveillance et témoigne de notre engagement sans faille à donner le meilleur de nous-mêmes. Par conséquent, la couleur et la forme de notre logo ne doivent jamais être modifiées.

Notre logo possède deux versions : le logo d’entreprise et le logo en 3D.

The logo en 3D mis à jour conserve le patrimoine et l’équité du logo d’entreprise tout en s’adaptant à notre nouveau positionnement. Il a été redessiné afin de renforcer son impact visuel et de mieux communiquer nos caractéristiques.

  • logo EN 3D

    Éléments applicables :

    • Publicité (Tirage papier,en ligne, télévision, en extérieur)
    • Sites Web et microsites
    • documentation publicitaire (dépliants, brochures, etc.)
    • Emballages
    • Panneaux de vente au détail et publicité aux points de vente
    • Sacs de courses
    • Véhicules de service
    Télécharger
  • logo D’ENTREPRISE

    Éléments applicables :

    • Papeterie (cartes de visite, papiers à en-tête, enveloppes)
    • Modèles pour bureau (fax, mémo)
    • Prix
    • Badges d’identification
    • Panneaux de l’entreprise
    Télécharger
AWARDS IN 2010

Qu’il s’agisse d’électroménager ou de téléphones portables, la compatibilité, les technologies et les designs sensationnels de LG Electronics sont reconnus dans le monde entier.

In 2010

  • Les modèles de téléviseurs LCD LED, produits phares de LG, se sont distingués lors des reddot design awards

    A l’occasion des reddot design awards 2010, le LX9500 et le LE7500 se sont vus décerner chacun une récompense pour leur incomparable design INFINIA. Toute en finesse et en sophistication, le LX9500 et le LE7500 disposent d’un cadre si infime, que le téléspectateur est littéralement plongé au cœur de l’action par les images. Le design INFINIA enrichit particulièrement le LX9500, le premier téléviseur Full LED 3D TV au monde, dont le cadre étroit crée un environnement optimal pour les utilisateurs désireux de profiter d’images en 3D sans aucune contrainte.

  • LES TÉLÉPHONES LG FONT UNE RAZZIA LORS DES RED DOT DESIGN ET IF AWARDS 2010

    Sept téléphones LG, dont le LG Mini et le LG New Chocolate, ont remporté pas moins de neuf récompenses lors de concours de design de produit de tout premier plan. LG y doit notamment son succès à son nouveau LG Chocolate (LG BL40), le quatrième téléphone de la série Black Label, qui dispose d’un écran panoramique HD LCD de 4’’ sur un corps vitré ; le LG Mini (LG GD880), un téléphone à écran tactile extrêmement petit et fin avec un cadre étroit, a lui aussi beaucoup impressionné.

