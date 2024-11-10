We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Notre marque
La philosophie de LG s'articule autour du respect de la personne, de la sincérité, et du retour à l'essentiel. Nous nous engageons à nous mettre au service de nos clients, en leur offrant des solutions répondant à leurs besoins et de nouvelles expériences par un effort d'innovation constant, afin de leur permettre d'améliorer leur bien-être quotidien.
Electroménager & Systèmes de climatisation
Réfrigérateurs, Lave-linge, Lave-vaisselle, Appareils de cuisson, Aspirateurs, Appareils encastrés, Climatiseurs, Purificateurs d’air, Déshumidificateurs
Divertissement à domicile
TV, Audio & Vidéo, Moniteurs, PC & Accessoires, Produits commerciaux
Communications mobiles
Série K, Séries G, Séries Vu, Séries F, Séries LⅡ
Solutions pour composants automobiles
Info-divertissement embarqué, CVC & Moteur, Génie automobile
Solutions pour les professionnels
Présentoirs commerciaux, solutions solaires, systèmes de stockage d'énergie (ESS) et solutions de gestion de l'énergie (EMS).
Notre raison d'être : nous employer à simplifier votre vie au quotidien, afin de vous permettre de profiter de chaque instant.
Informations sur l’entreprise
|Address
|LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
|Téléphone
|+82 (0)2 3777 1114
|URL
|http://www.lg.com
|Création
|Oct 1, 1958
Le désir de proposer une vie meilleure et plus facile a façonné l’histoire de LG Electronics.
-
LG Electronics a été fondée en 1958. Depuis, l’entreprise a ouvert la voie à l’ère du numérique grâce à son expertise technologique, fruit de la production de nombreux électroménagers, de radios et de télévisions.
-
Au 21e siècle, LG Electronics développe de nombreux nouveaux produits, utilise les nouvelles technologies comme les appareils mobiles et les télévisions numériques et continue à renforcer son statut d’entreprise mondiale.
- 2011
- Lance les TV “shutter-glasses 3D”
- 2012
- Commercialise les premières TV ULTRA HD 84 pouces
- 2013
- Présente HomeChat
- 2014
- Présente la première TV OLED 4K au monde et la webOS smart TV. Lance le smartphone G3 avec écran Quad HD
- 2016
- Introduction de la marque premium LG SIGNATURE
- 2005
- Prend la tête du marché américain de lave-linge à tambour
- 2008
- Développe la première puce LTD mobile pour modem
- 2009
- Devient la deuxième plus grande marque de télévisions LCD au monde
- 1978
- Atteint 100 millions USD d’exportations
- 1982
- Première base de production étrangère aux Etats-Unis
- 1995
- L’entreprise adopte le nom de LG Electronics
- 1999
- Entreprise commune pour développer l’écran LCD
- 1958
- Fondation de Gold Star (Aujourd’hui LG Electronics)
- 1959
- Production de la première radio coréenne
- 1965
- Production du premier réfrigérateur coréen
- 1966
- Production du premier téléviseur coréen
Le « Management Jeong-Do » de LG Electronics incarne nos normes éthiques élevées et notre façon transparente et honnête de faire des affaires.
À la manière de LG
Das „Jeong-do Management“ ist die einzigartige Umsetzung der
ethischen Grundsätze von LG.
Le succès de la marque est assuré par à une gestion juste et l’amélioration constante des compétences en affaires.
-
-
Vision
La vision de LG : devenir l’entreprise leader du marché avec une reconnaissance renforcée
Conduite
Le succès de LG est assuré par le développement constant des compétences de gestion éthique
Philosophie de gestion
Philosophies de gestion de base qui assurent que LG atteigne ses objectifs commerciaux
-
Code de déontologie
LG a pour intention, conformément à la charte de l’Administration, de diffuser les philosophies de gestion sur la « création de valeur pour les clients » et sur la « gestion basée sur le respect » qui permettent une gestion plus responsable et ouverte. LG continue de se développer en tant que leader international en recherchant des bienfaits d’intérêts publics supérieurs reposant sur la coopération, la confiance mutuelle et le respect de l’économie de marché libre. À ce titre, tous les employés de LG s’engagent à agir avec droiture et à porter des jugements de valeur en accord avec le Code de déontologie.
-
Code de conduite
LG Electronics s’est engagée à « gagner dans les règles ». Nous considérons les pratiques de gestion saines et transparentes comme le fondement permettant d’atteindre la réussite individuelle et la compétitivité internationale. Dans toutes ses opérations mondiales, LG Electronics s’engage à respecter les lois et réglementations locales, à faire concurrence de manière juste et à se soumettre aux normes les plus élevées en matière d’attitude commerciale Le Code de conduite de LG Electronics établit des normes claires impliquant que tous les employés se conforment aux lois et réglementations afin de respecter les principes fournis par le Code de déontologie de LG.
Voici ceux qui contribuent à faire de LG un leader mondial et un moteur d’innovation dans les domaines de l’électronique grand public, de l’électroménager et des communications mobiles.
LG Electronics joue un rôle actif sur les marchés mondiaux grâce à sa politique commerciale mondiale affirmée. En conséquence, LG Electronics contrôle plus de 118 filiales locales dans le monde, avec environ 75 000 cadres et employés.
|AustraliaLG Electronics Australia
Pty, Ltd.
Marketing
|
2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766,
Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
|BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore
PTE LTD
Marketing
|Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
|IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt.
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road,
Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
|IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics
Indonesia
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100
Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa
Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
|JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing
|
Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku,
Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
|KoreaLG
Electronics
Headquarters
|
Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul,
Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
|KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute
|
77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si,
Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
|KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant
|
[1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu,
Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant]
84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si,
Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
|KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant
|
93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu,
Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park
|
222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do,
Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center
|
2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul,
Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building
|
50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul,
Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
|
51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul,
Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
|KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant
|
[Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si,
Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77,
Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
|KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus
|
322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon,
Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
|KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus
|
19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul,
Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square
|
416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute
|
56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
|KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus
|
38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
|MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn.
Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing
|
Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050,
Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
|PhilippinesLG Electronics
Philippines Inc.
Marketing
|
15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City,
Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
|SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore
PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01
Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore
PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01
Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei
Co.,Ltd.
Marketing
|
7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei
City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
|ThailandLG Electronics Thailand
Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL.
Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok
10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
|VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam
co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production
|
35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building)
Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi
Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
|KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty
Kazakstan
Marketing & Production
|
Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
|RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC
|
Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow,
Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production
|
Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village
Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow Region,Russian
Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing,
LLC
Other
|
Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy
Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
|UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine
Inc.
Service
|
6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev,
Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
|ChinaChina Holding
Company
Holdings
|
LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower,
Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang
District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
|ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co.,
Ltd
Production
|
9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
|ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co.,
Ltd
Production
|
215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu
Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
|ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin)
Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin,
China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
|ChinaLG Electronics
Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang
District, Qingdao, Shandong, China 266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
|ChinaLG Electronics HK
Ltd.
Marketing
|
5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
|ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou
Ltd.
Production
|
No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
|ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display
Co., Ltd
Production
|
No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical
Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
|ChinaLG
Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production
|
No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science
and Technology Development Zone, Shenyang Province,
China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
|ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE
COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production
|
Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong,
China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
|ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances
Co., Ltd.
Production
|
28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code
210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital
Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area,
Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code
266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital
Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Economic&Technical Development Zone,
Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
|ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing
Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China,
201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
|ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS
REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production
|
No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou,
Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
|ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater
Co., Ltd
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin,
China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
|FranceLG Electronics France
S.A.S
Marketing
|
Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372
Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
|GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland
GmbH
Marketing
|
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn,
Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
|GreeceLG Electronics Hellas
S.A.
Marketing
|
1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO
Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro, Athens,
Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
|HungaryLG Electronics Magyar
KFT
Marketing
|
H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a
Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
|ItalyLG Electronics Italia
S.p.A.
Marketing
|
Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
|LatviaLG Electronics Latvia,
LLC
Marketing
|
4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
|Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux
Sales BV
Marketing
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The
Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
|NetherlandsLG Electronics European
Shared Service Center B.V.
Shared Service Center
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The
Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z
o.o.
Production
|
ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
|PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z
o.o.
Marketing
|
LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova,
ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw, Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
|PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw
Sp.z.o.o.
Production
|
ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040
Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
|PortugalLG Electronics Portugal
S.A.
Marketing
|
Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor
Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos
(Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
|RomaniaLG Electronics Romania
S.R.L.
Marketing
|
17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor,
Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
|SpainLG Electronics Espana
S.A
Marketing
|
C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
|SwedenLG Electronics Nordic
AB
Marketing
|
Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA,
Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
|The NetherlandsLG Electronics
European Holdings B.V.
Holdings
|
(i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen
, The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|United KingdomLG Electronics United
Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing
|
Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge,
KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
|ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina
S.A.
Marketing
|
Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero
(C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
|BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil
Ltda.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No
940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao
Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
|ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile
Ltda
Marketing
|
Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las
Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
|ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia
Ltda
Marketing
|
Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota,
Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
|PanamaLG Electronics Panama,
S.A.
Marketing
|
Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama,
Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
|PeruLG Electronics Peru
S.A.
Marketing
|
Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San
Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
|VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela
S.A
Marketing
|
Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave
Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda,
Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics
Dubai FZE
Marketing
|
P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics
Gulf FZE
Marketing
|
36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box
502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics
Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC
|
P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
|AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria
SARL
Marketing
|
98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers,
Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
|AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada
(Limited)
Marketing
|Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
|EgyptLG Electronics Egypt
S.A.E.
Marketing & Production
|
67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center
Fifth Avenue, Address Building, Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
|JordanLG Electronics (Levant)
Jordan
Marketing
|
Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah
street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman 11193,
Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
|KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya
Limited, Inc.
SVC
|
Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O.
Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
|MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco
S.A.R.L.
Marketing
|
Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor,
Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf, Casablanca,
Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
|NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria
Limited
Marketing
|
65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
|Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi
Arabia Limited.
SVC
|
Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al
Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah 21443, Saudi
Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
|Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company
Ltd.
Production
|
P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
|The Republic Of South AfricaLG
Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth
Park, Rand Airport Road, Germiston,Johannesburg,
South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
|TunisiaLG Electronics North
Africa
Marketing
|
Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia.
ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
|TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret
A.S.
Marketing
|
Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu
Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli – Istanbul,
Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
|CanadaLG Electronics Canada,
Inc.
Marketing
|
20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6
Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli
S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
Calle Orbita #36, Parque Industrial Mexicali
Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600 MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE
C.V.
Marketing
|
Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo
Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
|MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey
Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production
|
Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca
Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
|MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE
C.V.
Production
|
CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL
REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
• 52 899 921 6200
|USALG Electronics Mobile Research.
U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D
|
10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131,
U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
|USAZenith Electronics Corporation
of Pennsylvania
Production
|USAZenith Electronics
LLC
R&D
|
2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069,
U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
|United StatesLG Electronics Alabama
Inc.
SVC
|
P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville,
Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
|United StatesLG Electronics
Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey,
U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A.,
Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey,
U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
Identité institutionnelle
LG, une marque délicieusement intelligente. Notre slogan, « Life's Good » et notre logo futuriste représentent à merveille nos engagements.
Les lettres « L » et « G » dans un cercle symbolisent le monde, l’avenir, la
jeunesse, l’humanité et la technologie. Notre philosophie est basée sur
l’humanité. Notre logo représente nos efforts pour entretenir des relations
étroites avec nos clients de par le monde. Il est composé de deux éléments :
les lettres « L » et « G » en gris et le visage humain formé par nos deux
lettres dans la couleur unique rouge LG. Le rouge, couleur dominante, évoque
notre bienveillance et témoigne de notre engagement sans faille à donner le
meilleur de nous-mêmes. Par conséquent, la couleur et la forme de notre logo
ne doivent jamais être modifiées.
Notre logo possède deux versions : le logo d’entreprise et le logo en 3D.
The logo en 3D mis à jour conserve le patrimoine et l’équité du logo d’entreprise tout en s’adaptant à notre nouveau positionnement. Il a été redessiné afin de renforcer son impact visuel et de mieux communiquer nos caractéristiques.
-
logo EN 3D
Éléments applicables :
- Publicité (Tirage papier,en ligne, télévision, en extérieur)
- Sites Web et microsites
- documentation publicitaire (dépliants, brochures, etc.)
- Emballages
- Panneaux de vente au détail et publicité aux points de vente
- Sacs de courses
- Véhicules de service
-
logo D’ENTREPRISE
Éléments applicables :
- Papeterie (cartes de visite, papiers à en-tête, enveloppes)
- Modèles pour bureau (fax, mémo)
- Prix
- Badges d’identification
- Panneaux de l’entreprise
Qu’il s’agisse d’électroménager ou de téléphones portables, la compatibilité, les technologies et les designs sensationnels de LG Electronics sont reconnus dans le monde entier.
In 2010
-
-
Les modèles de téléviseurs LCD LED, produits phares de LG, se sont distingués lors des reddot design awards
A l’occasion des reddot design awards 2010, le LX9500 et le LE7500 se sont vus décerner chacun une récompense pour leur incomparable design INFINIA. Toute en finesse et en sophistication, le LX9500 et le LE7500 disposent d’un cadre si infime, que le téléspectateur est littéralement plongé au cœur de l’action par les images. Le design INFINIA enrichit particulièrement le LX9500, le premier téléviseur Full LED 3D TV au monde, dont le cadre étroit crée un environnement optimal pour les utilisateurs désireux de profiter d’images en 3D sans aucune contrainte.
-
-
LES TÉLÉPHONES LG FONT UNE RAZZIA LORS DES RED DOT DESIGN ET IF AWARDS 2010
Sept téléphones LG, dont le LG Mini et le LG New Chocolate, ont remporté pas moins de neuf récompenses lors de concours de design de produit de tout premier plan. LG y doit notamment son succès à son nouveau LG Chocolate (LG BL40), le quatrième téléphone de la série Black Label, qui dispose d’un écran panoramique HD LCD de 4’’ sur un corps vitré ; le LG Mini (LG GD880), un téléphone à écran tactile extrêmement petit et fin avec un cadre étroit, a lui aussi beaucoup impressionné.