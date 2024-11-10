Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Une femme est dehors en train de régler le climatiseur de sa maison à l’aide de son téléphone portable.

Découvrez les appareils intelligents intégrant la technologie LG ThinQ

La technologie LG ThinQ permet une connectivité domestique intelligente par Wi-Fi

Découvrez les appareils intelligents intégrant la technologie LG ThinQ GOOGLE PLAY Découvrez les appareils intelligents intégrant la technologie LG ThinQ APPLE APP STORE

Fonctions recommandées par votre assistant de maison connectée

Connexion et contrôle où que vous soyez

L’application LG ThinQ vous permet de vous connecter facilement à votre appareil comme jamais auparavant. Même lorsque vous êtes à l’extérieur, vous pouvez contrôler l’appareil à distance

 

 

Commande facile avec assistant vocal

 

Dites exactement à votre appareil ce dont vous avez besoin en le prononçant simplement, et l’enceinte IA écoutera et vérifiera le cycle pour vous informer

Maintenance efficace du produit

 

Grâce à l’application LG ThinQ, vérifiez votre appareil, téléchargez de nouveaux cycles, surveillez la consommation d’énergie, et bien plus encore.

Code QR et téléphone portable

Lancez-vous avec ThinQ

Gérez tous vos appareils à partir d’un seul endroit, que vous soyez à la maison, en déplacement ou à la plage. Appuyez sur le bouton plus pour voir comment installer l’application.

 

Un téléphone portable est posé sur un plancher rond dans un fond beige et une image d’appareils ménagers est représentée dans six cercles ronds avec le téléphone portable au centre.

Comment installer l’application LG ThinQ

Étape 1. Téléchargement de l’application ThinQ
Recherchez l’application LG ThinQ sur Google Play ou sur l’App Store avec un smartphone.

Étape 2. Connexion
Connectez-vous à votre compte LG si vous en avez un.

Étape 3. Ajoutez un appareil
Vous êtes sur la page principale de l’application LG ThinQ ! Il est maintenant temps de connecter votre(vos) appareil(s) LG.

Étape 4. Sélectionnez un appareil
Sélectionnez l’appareil auquel vous souhaitez vous connecter.

Étape 5. C’est parti !
Accédez à votre(vos) appareil(s) à l’aide de l’application ThinQ.

Le processus d’installation de l’application LG ThinQ est expliqué dans l’ordre sur les six écrans du téléphone portable.

Connexion optionnelle à l’enceinte IA - Connexion à Google Home

1. Ouvrez l’application Google Home et appuyez sur « Ajouter ».
2. Appuyez sur « + » pour ajouter vos appareils.
3. Cherchez LG ThinQ et connectez-vous avec votre compte ThinQ.

AIDE GOOGLE

Connectez-vous à Google Home

Connexion optionnelle à une enceinte IA - Connexion Amazon Alexa

1. Ouvrez l’application Amazon Alexa et allez dans le menu.
2. Sélectionnez « Skills & Games ».
3. Cherchez LG ThinQ et connectez-vous avec votre compte ThinQ.

AMAZON HELP

Connectez-vous à Amazon Alexa

Google Play logo
POUR LES UTILISATEURS D'ANDROID
App Store Logo
POUR LES UTILISATEURS D’IOS

Enregistrement facile à partir d’une solution tout-en-un

Comment enregistrer votre appareil à l’aide du code QR

Étape 1. Cliquez ou appuyez sur « + Ajouter un appareil »
Étape 2. Sélectionnez « Scanner le code QR » dans les options
Étape 3. Scannez le code QR sur votre appareil
Étape 4. L’appareil est maintenant enregistré
* Les modèles sans cade QR peuvent être enregistrés manuellement en entrant le numéro de série

*Le scan rapide du code QR peut être utilisé sur les produits compatibles avec Wi-Fi fabriqués à partir de janvier 2022.

Emplacement du code QR dans l’application LG ThinQ

L’image montre un réfrigérateur et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Réfrigérateur

L’image montre une cave à vin et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Cave à vin

L’image montre le WashTower™ et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

WashTower™

L’image montre un lave-linge/sèche-linge et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Lave-linge/Sèche-linge

L’image montre un mini lave-linge1 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Mini lave-linge1

L’image montre un mini lave-linge2 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Mini lave-linge2

L’image montre un lave-linge à chargement par le haut et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Chargement par le haut

L’image montre un LG Styler et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Styler

L’image montre un aspirateur et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Aspirateur

L’image montre un robot nettoyeur et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Robot nettoyeur

L’image montre un climatiseur1 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Climatiseur1

L’image montre un climatiseur2 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Climatiseur2

L’image montre un climatiseur portable et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Climatiseur portable

L’image montre un purificateur d’air1 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Purificateur d’air1

L’image montre un purificateur d’air2 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Purificateur d’air2

L’image montre un purificateur d’air3 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Purificateur d’air3

L’image montre un purificateur d’air4 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Purificateur d’air4

L’image montre un purificateur d’air5 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Purificateur d’air5

L’image montre un déshumidificateur et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Déshumidificateur

L’image montre une cuisinière / un four et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Cuisinière / Four

L’image montre une table de cuisson et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Table de cuisson

L’image montre un four à micro-ondes et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Four à micro-ondes

L’image montre un lave-vaisselle et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Lave-vaisselle

L’image montre un purificateur d’eau et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du code QR.

Purificateur d’eau

FAQ

Appuyez sur le bouton + pour obtenir des réponses aux questions les plus fréquentes.

Il y a une zone Recherche sur l'écran.être marqué avec

Q. Comment ajouter un produit sur l’application LG ThinQ ?

Ajoutez des produits à l’application ThinQ à l’aide de la fonction Ajouter.

1. Sur l’écran d’accueil, appuyez sur « + Ajouter un appareil » > « Sélectionner un appareil ».
Appuyez sur le bouton « Ajouter un périphérique » sur l’écran d’accueil et appuyez sur « Sélectionner un appareil ».
2. Sélectionnez le produit dans la liste des produits.
Ensuite, continuez en suivant les instructions. Sélectionnez l’icône du produit.

Q. Comment ajouter un produit sur l’application LG ThinQ ?1

image

Q. En essayant d’ajouter un climatiseur, un message indique que le mot de passe du réseau « LG_AC_~~~ » est incorrect

Pour le nom de réseau « LG_AC_XXXX », saisissez les quatre derniers caractères « XXXX » du nom de réseau deux fois sans espace dans le champ du mot de passe.
Les mots de passe sont sensibles aux majuscules/minuscules. Veuillez donc réessayer en saisissant exactement les lettres majuscules et minuscules.
Écran permettant de saisir le mot de passe Wi-Fi.

*Notez que pour les iPhones, la fonction qui met automatiquement en majuscule la première lettre d’une entrée ou le premier mot après un point peut être activée.
ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Q. En essayant d’ajouter un produit, l’application ThingQ affiche une image de routeur avec un message indiquant « Aucune connexion réseau ».

- Avant d’ajouter un produit à ThinQ, assurez-vous que votre smartphone est correctement connecté à Internet.
Si le souci de connexion réseau persiste, vérifiez l’état de connexion de votre routeur.
- Ce message peut apparaître si le routeur est trop éloigné. Si vous ne pouvez pas vous déplacer ou vous rapprocher du routeur, veuillez installer l’amplificateur Wi-Fi et réessayer.
- Essayez à nouveau après avoir débranché ou réinitialisé le routeur.

*Si vous ne parvenez pas à ajouter votre produit et à passer à l’étape suivante, fermez l’application et relancez-la.
ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Q. Est-il possible d’utiliser la bande de fréquence Wi-Fi 5 GHz lors de l’utilisation d’appareils compatibles avec l’application ThinQ ?

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Les appareils LG Electronics et l’application ThinQ prennent en charge la bande de fréquence Wi-Fi de 2,4 GHz uniquement.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Q. Quelles sont les spécifications recommandées pour les smartphones afin d’exécuter l’application ThinQ ?

Spécifications recommandées pour le système d’exploitation Android
L’application ThinQ prend en charge Android OS 7.0 et plus. Les smartphones utilisant Android OS version 6.0.1 ou inférieure doivent mettre à jour leur système d’exploitation afin d’utiliser la dernière version de l’application.

Spécifications recommandées pour le système d’exploitation iOS
L’application ThinQ prend en charge iOS 12.0 et les versions ultérieures. Les smartphones utilisant iOS 10.3 ou une version inférieure doivent mettre à jour leur système d’exploitation afin d'utiliser la dernière version de l’application.

* Veuillez consulter les liens Play Store et App Store pour obtenir les informations les plus précises et les plus récentes.
Play Store : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts
App Store : https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

*Il est possible que l’utilisation de l’application soit limitée en fonction des spécifications du smartphone et de la version du système d’exploitation.
• RAM : 2 Go
• Résolution : 1280 x 800 (WXGA)
• Espace de stockage disponible : 377,2 Mo
ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Q. Comment utiliser la fonction Smart Diagnosis ?

Smart Diagnosis est une fonction qui permet de diagnostiquer les éventuelles causes des défaillances du produit. Suivez les étapes ci-dessous si vous possédez des produits portant le logo Smart Diagnosis.

1. Sur l’écran d’accueil, allez en haut à gauche pour voir Menu > Smart Diagnosis
Appuyez sur l’icône « Menu » en haut à gauche de l’écran d’accueil et sélectionnez Smart Diagnosis.
2. Après avoir sélectionné un produit, procédez au Smart Diagnosis (Diagnostic intelligent) en suivant les instructions.
L’écran Smart Diagnosis s’affiche une fois que vous avez sélectionné le produit.

*Si la fonction Smart Diagnosis par Wi-Fi n’est pas prise en charge, essayez d’exécuter la fonction Audible Smart Diagnosis en suivant les instructions affichées sur l’écran de l’application. Veuillez noter qu’une tonalité de diagnostic se fait entendre pendant que la fonction Audible Smart Diagnosis est en cours.
ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Q. Que dois-je faire si j’ai remplacé mon routeur ?

Si vous avez remplacé le routeur dans un espace où se trouvent vos produits, vous devez également remplacer
le réseau du produit enregistré sur votre application. Sinon, vous risquez de ne pas pouvoir utiliser les produits.

1. Dans le menu supérieur gauche de l’écran d’accueil de l’application, > sélectionnez « Paramètres de l’appareil ».
Appuyez sur l’icône « Menu » en haut à gauche de l’écran d’accueil et sélectionnez Paramètres de l’appareil.
2. Dans la liste, choisissez un produit dont vous souhaitez modifier le réseau.
Sélectionnez une carte de produit dans la liste, puis appuyez sur « Modifier le réseau ».
3. Réinitialisez le réseau Wi-Fi en suivant les instructions qui s’affichent à l’écran.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Q. Quant est-il pour les utilisateurs d’iPhone, qui ont des difficultés à ajouter des produits sur l’application ThinQ ?

Si vous ne parvenez pas ajouter de produits sur votre iPhone doté d’un système d’exploitation iOS 14, cela signifie que ThinQ ne dispose peut-être pas les autorisations d’accès appropriées. ThinQ nécessite l’accès aux paramètres suivants :

1. Basculez « Réseau local » sur ACTIVÉ
Pour ajouter des produits à l’application ThinQ, votre téléphone doit être connecté à votre réseau local. Assurez-vous que le réseau Wi-Fi est connecté et que l’application ThinQ a reçu une autorisation d’accès.
Zoom sur le menu Réseau local dans les paramètres de l’iPhone

2. Autorisez l’accès à « Localisation »
Zoom sur le menu Localisation dans les paramètres de l’iPhone
1) Appuyez sur « Localisation »
2) Sélectionnez « Lorsque vous utilisez l’application » ou « Toujours ».
3) Activez « Localisation précise »
L’option « Localisation précise » aide l’application à trouver les produits avec plus de précision.
Grâce au service de localisation, vous pouvez non seulement contrôler des produits à distance et utiliser des fonctions d’automatisation, mais aussi trouver des centres de service à la clientèle en fonction des informations de localisation actuelles.
Une fois que vous avez configuré tous ces paramètres, essayez à nouveau d’ajouter votre produit.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Q. Comment changer la langue par défaut de l’application au sein d’une même région ?

La modification de la langue par défaut de l’application ThinQ au sein d’un même paramètre régional peut être possible uniquement pour certaines régions (pays). Vous pouvez modifier les paramètres de la langue en suivant les étapes ci-dessous.

1. Sur l’écran d’accueil, allez dans le menu en haut à gauche et appuyez sur l’icône Paramètres en haut à droite.
Appuyez sur l’icône « Menu » en haut à gauche de l’écran d’accueil et sélectionnez « Paramètres de l’application » en haut à droite.
2. Appuyez sur « Langue » pour vérifier et appuyez sur « Sélectionnez la langue » pour modifier la langue.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Les produits LG ThinQ sont conçus pour vous

Les appareils compatibles avec LG ThinQ sont conçus pour répondre à vos besoins précis et améliorer votre quotidien.
Découvrez ci-dessous les produits LG ThinQ qui amélioreront votre vie.

 

