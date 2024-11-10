Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Découvre ton moniteur idéal

Prolonge ton expérience de jeu avec le moniteur de jeu LG OLED 240Hz UltraGear™.

Au-delà de ton divertissement

Moniteurs de jeu.

Né pour jouer

0,03ms (GtG) & 240Hz.

Chaque milliseconde compte

Les premiers moniteurs de jeu OLED au monde à 240 Hz offrent des images meilleures et plus claires à 0,03 ms (GtG).

Écran OLED de LG.

Donne vie à tes jeux

Grâce à l'écran LG OLED aux couleurs précises, les joueurs profitent d'un gameplay plus vrai que nature.

Design de jeu élégant

Pour un plaisir de jeu ultime

Un design optimisé pour les joueurs, pour qu'ils aient l'impression d'être au cœur du jeu.

Augmente ta productivité

Moniteurs UltraWide

Voir plus,
faire plus

Moniteurs UHD 4K & 5K.

Un affichage plus précis, plus vivant et plus détaillé

L'écran parfait pour les applications professionnelles avec une haute résolution et une qualité d'image exceptionnelle.

Moniteurs FHD & QHD.

Rester fidèle aux fondamentaux

Les moniteurs FHD et QHD de LG sont des moniteurs de base très appréciés qui conviennent à presque toutes les applications.

Moniteurs Ergo

Un poste de travail confortable et personnalisé

Ce moniteur offre une grande liberté de mouvement et une grande flexibilité pour trouver la position la plus confortable.

En savoir plus sur LG moniteurs/écrans d'ordinateur

Les moniteurs LG proposent de nombreuses fonctionnalités pour trouver l’écran gamer ou le moniteur d'ordinateur le mieux adapté à vos besoins. Retrouvez les écrans LG et découvrez nos divers écrans pour PC afin d'avoir un moniteur fiable et puissant.

Découvrez la gamme de moniteurs / Écrans d'ordinateur de LG