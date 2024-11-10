Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Remise de 2% pour les membres

En tant que membre LG, vous bénéficiez d'une remise1* de membre de 2% sur toutes les commandes passées sur LG.com dans la boutique en ligne LG. 

Événements exclusifs pour les membres

En tant que membre apprécié, vous pouvez réserver une expérience exclusive, comme par exemple un nouvel échantillon de produit, rien que pour vous. Inscrivez-vous et profitez d'autres événements réservés aux membres.

Livraison gratuite

Profitez de la livraison locale gratuite en Suisse

Livraison gratuite à votre porte !2

Installation gratuite

Installation gratuite à l'achat d'un téléviseur (G3 & G4). Vous avez droit à une installation gratuite.3

Service d’enlèvement

Vous pouvez facilement vous débarrasser de votre ancien appareil de manière responsable.

Vous n’avez pas besoin d’appeler le service d’enlèvement du recyclage pris en charge par le Gouvernement suisse.4

Newsletter

Soyez le premier à découvrir nos derniers produits et promotions - notre newsletter vous tient informé!
Restez au courant de nos derniers produits et promotions grâce à notre newsletter.5

1 Remise membre de 2%_ En achetant en tant que membre LG.com, vous bénéficiez d'une remise membre de 2% à utiliser dans la boutique en ligne LG pour toutes les commandes, y compris les accessoires. Cette offre est valable tant que l'adhésion à LG est maintenue.

 

2 Livraison gratuite_ les produits ne peuvent être livrés qu'à des adresses en Suisse. Pour plus de détails : https://www.lg.com/ch_fr/support/premium-service/free-delivery-installation/

 

3 Pour plus de détails : https://www.lg.com/ch_fr/support/premium-service/free-delivery-installation/

 

4 Service d'élimination : à l'achat d'un téléviseur, d'une machine à laver, d'un réfrigérateur, d'un moniteur ou d'un climatiseur, vous avez droit à un service d'élimination.

 

Il est payant, mais vous pouvez utiliser le service d'élimination le jour même où vous recevez le nouveau produit. Pour plus de détails: https://www.lg.com/ch_fr/support/premium-service/free-delivery-installation/

 

5 Newsletter_ disponible uniquement pour les membres qui ont accepté de recevoir du matériel marketing/des offres promotionnelles

